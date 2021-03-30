All news

P-hydroxybenzoic Acid Market in South Korea – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

gutsy-wiseComments Off on P-hydroxybenzoic Acid Market in South Korea – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

P-hydroxybenzoic acid, also called 4-hydroxybenzoic acid, is white powdery crystal. It is widely used in the production of preservative for cosmetic and pharmaceuticals. Also, it is the raw materials of liquid crystal polymer.

This report contains market size and forecasts of P-hydroxybenzoic Acid in South Korea, including the following market information:
South Korea P-hydroxybenzoic Acid Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
South Korea P-hydroxybenzoic Acid Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
South Korea P-hydroxybenzoic Acid Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
Top Five Competitors in South Korea P-hydroxybenzoic Acid Market 2019 (%)
The global P-hydroxybenzoic Acid market was valued at 58 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 70 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. While the P-hydroxybenzoic Acid market size in South Korea was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-n-pentane-industry-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2021-03-19

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the P-hydroxybenzoic Acid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on P-hydroxybenzoic Acid production and consumption in South Korea

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-boron-nitride-nanotubes-market-research-report-2020-2021-03-16

Total Market by Segment:
South Korea P-hydroxybenzoic Acid Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
South Korea P-hydroxybenzoic Acid Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Industrial Grade
LCP Grade

South Korea P-hydroxybenzoic Acid Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
South Korea P-hydroxybenzoic Acid Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Cosmetics
Pharmaceutical
Liquid Crystal Polymer
Other

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-urethane-scalping-screens-market-research-report-2020-2021-03-13

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total P-hydroxybenzoic Acid Market Competitors Revenues in South Korea, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total P-hydroxybenzoic Acid Market Competitors Revenues Share in South Korea, by Players 2019 (%)
Total South Korea P-hydroxybenzoic Acid Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)
Total South Korea P-hydroxybenzoic Acid Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Ueno Fine Chemicals
San Fu Chemical
Leuna Carboxylation Plant
Zhejiang Shengxiao
Jiangsu Bvco
Suqian 3E

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 P-hydroxybenzoic Acid Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 South Korea P-hydroxybenzoic Acid Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: South Korea P-hydroxybenzoic Acid Overall Market Size
2.1 South Korea P-hydroxybenzoic Acid Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 South Korea P-hydroxybenzoic Acid Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 South Korea P-hydroxybenzoic Acid Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top P-hydroxybenzoic Acid Players in South Korea (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top South Korea P-hydroxybenzoic Acid Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 South Korea P-hydroxybenzoic Acid Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 South Korea P-hydroxybenzoic Acid Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 South Korea P-hydroxybenzoic Acid Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

…continued

[email protected]

Contact Details:

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

Global Specialty Fuel Additives Market Size 2021 | Growth, Demand, Opportunities and Forecast To 2027

Mark Willams

Fort Collins, Colorado: The Global Specialty Fuel Additives Market is expected to show an upward curve in revenue during the 2021 to 2027 assessment period, highlighted by the latest Reports Globe research report. The aim of this report is to provide reliable data as well as statistics on all the critical factors highlighting the positive […]
All news

Global Graphene for Battery Market Trends, Top Key Players, Sales Revenue, Competitive Breakdown and Regional Forecast by 2026

alex

Reportspedia recently released new research report name as Graphene for Battery Market. This report provide a complete analysis, which studies the Graphene for Battery industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2026. This Graphene for Battery report deals a comprehensive environment of the breakdown for the Global Graphene for Battery […]
All news

Nucleating and Clarifying Agents Market Size, Implementation, Analytical Overview, Forecast To 2025

ajinkya

Global Nucleating and Clarifying Agents Market: Snapshot Nucleating agents imply the chemicals that enhance the crystallization of polymers that are originally semi-crystalline. They are commonly used as additives to semi-crystalline polymers and function by providing a surface of heterogeneous nature for a melted polymer. This allows for the entire process of crystallization to be altered […]