All news

P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) Market in US – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

gutsy-wiseComments Off on P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) Market in US – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid is an important pharmaceutical intermediate, recently mainly used to make esmolol hydrochloride and octrelicate hydrochloride.

This report contains market size and forecasts of P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) in US, including the following market information:
US P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
US P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kg)
US P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kg)
Top Five Competitors in US P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) Market 2019 (%)
The global P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) market was valued at 18 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 25 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. While the P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) market size in US was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-smart-tracking-system-market-research-report-2021-2021-03-19

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) production and consumption in US

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-gcc-countries-rail-systems-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-03-16

Total Market by Segment:
US P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kg)
US P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Purity≥99%
Purity＜99%

US P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kg)
US P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Esmolol Hydrochloride
Cetraxate Hydrochloride
Other

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-food-service-gloves-market-analysis-2016-2020-and-forecast-2021-2026-2021-03-13

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) Market Competitors Revenues in US, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) Market Competitors Revenues Share in US, by Players 2019 (%)
Total US P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Kg)
Total US P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Jiangsu Xinxin Chemical
Zhejiang Dongyang Chemical
Medical Chem(Yancheng)Manuf
Wuhan Lullaby Pharmaceutical

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 US P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: US P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) Overall Market Size
2.1 US P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 US P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 US P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) Players in US (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top US P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 US P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 US P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 US P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) Companies in US, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 US Manufacturers P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) Players in US
3.8.1 List of US Tier 1 P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) Companies
3.8.2 List of US Tier 2 and Tier 3 P-Hydroxyphenyl-Propionic Acid (CAS 501-97-3) Companies

…continued

[email protected]

Contact Details:

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

Global Market Analysis Whey Industry by Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2021 – 2026

mangesh

This comprehensive research on the global Whey market is a detailed overview of market developments, factors, dynamics, trends, and challenges that decide the growth projection of the Whey Industry. Factors such as industry value chain, key trends, recent patterns of customer behaviors, overall spending, market expansion rate, etc. The report also deals with premium quality […]
All news

Automatic Number Plate Recognition System Market 2021-2026 | Comprehensive Study COVID19 Impact Analysis | Worldwide Key Players: ARH, Bosch Security Systems, Digital Recognition Systems, ELSAG North America LLC, Genetec, etc. | InForGrowth

basavraj.t

Automatic Number Plate Recognition System Market is anticipated to discover Robust Growth by 2026. This report focuses on the leading key players with global perspective with a professional and in-depth study on the current state of Automatic Number Plate Recognition System Industry. Automatic Number Plate Recognition System market research report provides important market strategies and Latest trends with […]
All news

Global Lignin Products Market (2021-2026) with Top Growth Companies: Borregaard LignoTech, KMT Polymers, Tembec (Rayonier Advanced Materials), Domtar, Nippon Paper

zealinsider

A novel report titled Global Lignin Products Market 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2026 announced by Zeal Insider, a prominent market research firm firstly covers a detailed analysis of regional level break-up, market size, status, leading growth rate, and geographical break-up. In this report, experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers […]