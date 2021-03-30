Petroleum Needle Coke Market in Vietnam – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Petroleum needle coke is a needle-shaped carbon material produced by heating raw petroleum coke (a solid carbon derived from cracking of heavy oil), and is mainly used as the aggregate of artificial graphite electrodes in electric arc furnaces for the iron manufacturing industry.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Petroleum Needle Coke in Vietnam, including the following market information:

Vietnam Petroleum Needle Coke Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Vietnam Petroleum Needle Coke Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Vietnam Petroleum Needle Coke Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in Vietnam Petroleum Needle Coke Market 2019 (%)

The global Petroleum Needle Coke market was valued at 644.4 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 697.8 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.0% during the forecast period. While the Petroleum Needle Coke market size in Vietnam was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Petroleum Needle Coke manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Petroleum Needle Coke production and consumption in Vietnam

Total Market by Segment:

Vietnam Petroleum Needle Coke Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Vietnam Petroleum Needle Coke Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

High-Sulfur Petroleum Needle Coke

Middle-Sulfur Petroleum Needle Coke

Low-Sulfur Petroleum Needle Coke

Vietnam Petroleum Needle Coke Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Vietnam Petroleum Needle Coke Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Ultra High Power Electrode

Special Carbon Materials

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Petroleum Needle Coke Market Competitors Revenues in Vietnam, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Petroleum Needle Coke Market Competitors Revenues Share in Vietnam, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Vietnam Petroleum Needle Coke Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total Vietnam Petroleum Needle Coke Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

CNPC Jinzhou Petrochemical

Table of Contents

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Petroleum Needle Coke Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Vietnam Petroleum Needle Coke Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Vietnam Petroleum Needle Coke Overall Market Size

2.1 Vietnam Petroleum Needle Coke Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Vietnam Petroleum Needle Coke Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Vietnam Petroleum Needle Coke Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Petroleum Needle Coke Players in Vietnam (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Vietnam Petroleum Needle Coke Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Vietnam Petroleum Needle Coke Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Vietnam Petroleum Needle Coke Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Vietnam Petroleum Needle Coke Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Petroleum Needle Coke Companies in Vietnam, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Vietnam Manufacturers Petroleum Needle Coke Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Petroleum Needle Coke Players in Vietnam

3.8.1 List of Vietnam Tier 1 Petroleum Needle Coke Companies

3.8.2 List of Vietnam Tier 2 and Tier 3 Petroleum Needle Coke Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Vietnam Petroleum Needle Coke Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 High-Sulfur Petroleum Needle Coke

4.1.3 Middle-Sulfur Petroleum Needle Coke

4.1.4 Low-Sulfur Petroleum Needle Coke

4.2 By Type – Vietnam Petroleum Needle Coke Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Vietnam Petroleum Needle Coke Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Vietnam Petroleum Needle Coke Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Vietnam Petroleum Needle Coke Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Vietnam Petroleum Needle Coke Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Vietnam Petroleum Needle Coke Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Vietnam Petroleum Needle Coke Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Vietnam Petroleum Needle Coke Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Vietnam Petroleum Needle Coke Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Vietnam Petroleum Needle Coke Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Ultra High Power Electrode

5.1.3 Special Carbon Materials

5.1.4 Others

5.2 By Application – Vietnam Petroleum Needle Coke Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Vietnam Petroleum Needle Coke Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Vietnam Petroleum Needle Coke Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Vietnam Petroleum Needle Coke Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Vietnam Petroleum Needle Coke Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Vietnam Petroleum Needle Coke Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Vietnam Petroleum Needle Coke Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Vietnam Petroleum Needle Coke Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Vietnam Petroleum Needle Coke Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 CNPC Jinzhou Petrochemical

6.1.1 CNPC Jinzhou Petrochemical Corporate Summary

6.1.2 CNPC Jinzhou Petrochemical Business Overview

6.1.3 CNPC Jinzhou Petrochemical Petroleum Needle Coke Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 CNPC Jinzhou Petrochemical Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.1.5 CNPC Jinzhou Petrochemical Key News

6.2 Shandong Yida New Material

6.2.1 Shandong Yida New Material Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Shandong Yida New Material Business Overview

6.2.3 Shandong Yida New Material Petroleum Needle Coke Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Shandong Yida New Material Sales and Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Shandong Yida New Material Key News

7 Petroleum Needle Coke Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

….continued

