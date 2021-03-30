All news

Photochromic Films Market in Vietnam – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

The photochromic film is a thin material you can install on a window surface. It can use this film on polycarbonate or glass surface that do not have photochromic properties.
Photochromic film is quite different from the traditional tinted films. These films change the degree of tint depending on the light intensity. An increase in the sun’s UV radiation or brightness makes the film darker and vice versa.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Photochromic Films in Vietnam, including the following market information:
Vietnam Photochromic Films Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Vietnam Photochromic Films Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K sqm)
Vietnam Photochromic Films Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K sqm)
Top Five Competitors in Vietnam Photochromic Films Market 2019 (%)
The global Photochromic Films market was valued at 34 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 47 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period. While the Photochromic Films market size in Vietnam was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Photochromic Films manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Photochromic Films production and consumption in Vietnam
Total Market by Segment:
Vietnam Photochromic Films Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K sqm)
Vietnam Photochromic Films Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Organic
Inorganic
Organic-inorganic Hybrid
Others

Vietnam Photochromic Films Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K sqm)
Vietnam Photochromic Films Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Automotive
Architectural
Others

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Photochromic Films Market Competitors Revenues in Vietnam, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Photochromic Films Market Competitors Revenues Share in Vietnam, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Vietnam Photochromic Films Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K sqm)
Total Vietnam Photochromic Films Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
NDFOS
KDX
Decorative Films
WeeTect. Inc.
GODUN

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Photochromic Films Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Vietnam Photochromic Films Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Vietnam Photochromic Films Overall Market Size
2.1 Vietnam Photochromic Films Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Vietnam Photochromic Films Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Vietnam Photochromic Films Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Photochromic Films Players in Vietnam (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top Vietnam Photochromic Films Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Vietnam Photochromic Films Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 Vietnam Photochromic Films Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 Vietnam Photochromic Films Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Photochromic Films Companies in Vietnam, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 Vietnam Manufacturers Photochromic Films Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Photochromic Films Players in Vietnam
3.8.1 List of Vietnam Tier 1 Photochromic Films Companies
3.8.2 List of Vietnam Tier 2 and Tier 3 Photochromic Films Companies

…continued

