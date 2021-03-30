All news

Precision Agriculture Systems Market in Japan – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Precision Agriculture (PA) is a farming management concept based upon observing, measuring and responding to agriculture. It was born in early 1990s for introduction of GPS guidance for tractors. Now it is a dynamic industry that mentioned lots of technologies, such as ecological based principles, plant genetics, technological advances in planting and application equipment and plant and soil sensors, and knowledge to vary management, to improve system efficiency, resilience, and adaptability.

 

This report contains market size and forecasts of Precision Agriculture Systems in Japan, including the following market information:
Japan Precision Agriculture Systems Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Japan Precision Agriculture Systems Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
Japan Precision Agriculture Systems Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
Top Five Competitors in Japan Precision Agriculture Systems Market 2019 (%)
The global Precision Agriculture Systems market was valued at 3680.1 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 5665.2 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period. While the Precision Agriculture Systems market size in Japan was US$ million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of % during 2020-2026.

 

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Precision Agriculture Systems manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Precision Agriculture Systems production and consumption in Japan
Total Market by Segment:
Japan Precision Agriculture Systems Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
Japan Precision Agriculture Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Guidance System
Remote Sensing
Variable-Rate Technology
Other

Japan Precision Agriculture Systems Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
Japan Precision Agriculture Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Farmland & Farms
Agricultural Cooperatives
Others

 

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Precision Agriculture Systems Market Competitors Revenues in Japan, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Precision Agriculture Systems Market Competitors Revenues Share in Japan, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Japan Precision Agriculture Systems Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)
Total Japan Precision Agriculture Systems Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Deere & Company
CropMetrics LLC
Trimble Agriculture
CropX
Valmont Industries
AGCO Corporation
Dickey-John Corporation
Monsanto Company
Ag Leader Technology
AgJunction
CNH Industrial
Raven Industries
SST (Proagrica)
TeeJet Technologies

 

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Precision Agriculture Systems Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Japan Precision Agriculture Systems Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Japan Precision Agriculture Systems Overall Market Size
2.1 Japan Precision Agriculture Systems Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Japan Precision Agriculture Systems Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Japan Precision Agriculture Systems Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

 

