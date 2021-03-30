All news

Silicon Nitride Powder Market in Japan – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Silicon nitride (Si3N4) is one of the purely covalent nitrides. Like all nitrides, it is characterized by a high degree of thermal stability and exceptional chemical stability. Its other properties make it the top representative of the nitride ceramics.

Nitride powder is a raw material main for technical ceramics and for photovoltaic industry. Silicon nitride powder also was used as materials for resin filling: Wear resistant fillers, thermal conductive fillers, etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Silicon Nitride Powder in Japan, including the following market information:
Japan Silicon Nitride Powder Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Japan Silicon Nitride Powder Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)
Japan Silicon Nitride Powder Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)
Top Five Competitors in Japan Silicon Nitride Powder Market 2019 (%)
The global Silicon Nitride Powder market was valued at 78 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 86 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Silicon Nitride Powder manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Silicon Nitride Powder production and consumption in Japan
Total Market by Segment:
Japan Silicon Nitride Powder Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)
Japan Silicon Nitride Powder Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Photovoltaic Grade Silicon Nitride
Ceramic Grade Silicon Nitride
LED Grade Silicon Nitride

Japan Silicon Nitride Powder Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)
Japan Silicon Nitride Powder Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Solar Energy Industry
Silicon Nitride Ceramics and Components
LED Industry
Others

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Silicon Nitride Powder Market Competitors Revenues in Japan, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Silicon Nitride Powder Market Competitors Revenues Share in Japan, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Japan Silicon Nitride Powder Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)
Total Japan Silicon Nitride Powder Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
UBE
AlzChem
Yantai Tomley Hi-tech Advanced Materials
H.C. Starck
Denka
Hebei Corefra Silicon Nitride Material
VestaSi
Jiangxi Sanxin Hi-Tech Ceramics
Hongchen Technology

Table of Content:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Silicon Nitride Powder Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Japan Silicon Nitride Powder Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Japan Silicon Nitride Powder Overall Market Size
2.1 Japan Silicon Nitride Powder Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Japan Silicon Nitride Powder Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Japan Silicon Nitride Powder Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Silicon Nitride Powder Players in Japan (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top Japan Silicon Nitride Powder Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Japan Silicon Nitride Powder Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 Japan Silicon Nitride Powder Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 Japan Silicon Nitride Powder Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Silicon Nitride Powder Companies in Japan, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 Japan Manufacturers Silicon Nitride Powder Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Silicon Nitride Powder Players in Japan
3.8.1 List of Japan Tier 1 Silicon Nitride Powder Companies
3.8.2 List of Japan Tier 2 and Tier 3 Silicon Nitride Powder Companies

4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Japan Silicon Nitride Powder Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 Photovoltaic Grade Silicon Nitride
4.1.3 Ceramic Grade Silicon Nitride
4.1.4 LED Grade Silicon Nitride
4.2 By Type – Japan Silicon Nitride Powder Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – Japan Silicon Nitride Powder Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – Japan Silicon Nitride Powder Revenue, 2021-2026
4.2.3 By Type – Japan Silicon Nitride Powder Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
4.3 By Type – Japan Silicon Nitride Powder Sales & Forecasts
4.3.1 By Type – Japan Silicon Nitride Powder Sales, 2015-2020
4.3.2 By Type – Japan Silicon Nitride Powder Sales, 2021-2026
4.3.3 By Type – Japan Silicon Nitride Powder Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
4.4 By Type – Japan Silicon Nitride Powder Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
5 Sights by Application
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 By Application – Japan Silicon Nitride Powder Market Size, 2020 & 2026
5.1.2 Solar Energy Industry

……Continuned

