Single Crystal Nickel Based Super Alloys Market in South Korea

The single-crystal superalloys are often classified into first, second and third generation alloys. The second and third generations contain about 3 wt% and 6wt% of rhenium respectively. Rhenium is a very expensive addition but leads to an improvement in the creep strength and fatigue resistance. It is argued that some of the enhanced resistance to creep comes from the promotion of rafting by rhenium, which partitions into the γ and makes the lattice misfit more negative. Atomic resolution experiments have shown that the Re occurs as clusters in the γ phase. It is also claimed that rhenium reduces the overall diffusion rate in nickel based superalloys.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Single Crystal Nickel Based Super Alloys in South Korea, including the following market information:

South Korea Single Crystal Nickel Based Super Alloys Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

South Korea Single Crystal Nickel Based Super Alloys Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

South Korea Single Crystal Nickel Based Super Alloys Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Top Five Competitors in South Korea Single Crystal Nickel Based Super Alloys Market 2019 (%)

The global Single Crystal Nickel Based Super Alloys market was valued at 126.9 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 147.4 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period. While the Single Crystal Nickel Based Super Alloys market size in South Korea was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Single Crystal Nickel Based Super Alloys manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Single Crystal Nickel Based Super Alloys production and consumption in South Korea

Total Market by Segment:

South Korea Single Crystal Nickel Based Super Alloys Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

South Korea Single Crystal Nickel Based Super Alloys Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Cast

Wrought

Powder Metallurgy

South Korea Single Crystal Nickel Based Super Alloys Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

South Korea Single Crystal Nickel Based Super Alloys Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Aerospace & Aircrafts

Land Base Gas Turbine

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Single Crystal Nickel Based Super Alloys Market Competitors Revenues in South Korea, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Single Crystal Nickel Based Super Alloys Market Competitors Revenues Share in South Korea, by Players 2019 (%)

Total South Korea Single Crystal Nickel Based Super Alloys Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

Total South Korea Single Crystal Nickel Based Super Alloys Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

IHI

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Single Crystal Nickel Based Super Alloys Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 South Korea Single Crystal Nickel Based Super Alloys Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: South Korea Single Crystal Nickel Based Super Alloys Overall Market Size

2.1 South Korea Single Crystal Nickel Based Super Alloys Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 South Korea Single Crystal Nickel Based Super Alloys Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 South Korea Single Crystal Nickel Based Super Alloys Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Single Crystal Nickel Based Super Alloys Players in South Korea (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top South Korea Single Crystal Nickel Based Super Alloys Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 South Korea Single Crystal Nickel Based Super Alloys Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 South Korea Single Crystal Nickel Based Super Alloys Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 South Korea Single Crystal Nickel Based Super Alloys Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Single Crystal Nickel Based Super Alloys Companies in South Korea, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 South Korea Manufacturers Single Crystal Nickel Based Super Alloys Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Single Crystal Nickel Based Super Alloys Players in South Korea

3.8.1 List of South Korea Tier 1 Single Crystal Nickel Based Super Alloys Companies

3.8.2 List of South Korea Tier 2 and Tier 3 Single Crystal Nickel Based Super Alloys Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – South Korea Single Crystal Nickel Based Super Alloys Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Cast

4.1.3 Wrought

4.1.4 Powder Metallurgy

4.2 By Type – South Korea Single Crystal Nickel Based Super Alloys Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – South Korea Single Crystal Nickel Based Super Alloys Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – South Korea Single Crystal Nickel Based Super Alloys Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – South Korea Single Crystal Nickel Based Super Alloys Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – South Korea Single Crystal Nickel Based Super Alloys Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – South Korea Single Crystal Nickel Based Super Alloys Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – South Korea Single Crystal Nickel Based Super Alloys Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – South Korea Single Crystal Nickel Based Super Alloys Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – South Korea Single Crystal Nickel Based Super Alloys Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

….. continued

