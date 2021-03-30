Soy Protein Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Soy Protein manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Soy Protein production and consumption in Brazil

Total Market by Segment:

Brazil Soy Protein Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Brazil Soy Protein Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Brazil Soy Protein Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Brazil Soy Protein Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Soy Protein Market Competitors Revenues in Brazil, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Soy Protein Market Competitors Revenues Share in Brazil, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Brazil Soy Protein Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total Brazil Soy Protein Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

ADM

Cargill

CHS

DowDuPont

Yuwang

Gushen

Sojaprotein

Tiancheng

Wonderful Industrial

Scents Holdings

Goldensea Industry

Shansong Biological Products

FUJIOIL

IMCOPA

Shandong Sanwei

Hongzui

MECA

Sonic Biochem

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Soy Protein Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Brazil Soy Protein Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Brazil Soy Protein Overall Market Size

2.1 Brazil Soy Protein Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Brazil Soy Protein Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Brazil Soy Protein Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Soy Protein Players in Brazil (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Brazil Soy Protein Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Brazil Soy Protein Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Brazil Soy Protein Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Brazil Soy Protein Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Soy Protein Companies in Brazil, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Brazil Manufacturers Soy Protein Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Soy Protein Players in Brazil

3.8.1 List of Brazil Tier 1 Soy Protein Companies

3.8.2 List of Brazil Tier 2 and Tier 3 Soy Protein Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Brazil Soy Protein Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Soy Protein Concentrate

4.1.3 Soy Protein Isolate

4.1.4 Textured Soy Protein

4.1.5 Soy Flour

4.2 By Type – Brazil Soy Protein Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Brazil Soy Protein Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Brazil Soy Protein Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Brazil Soy Protein Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Brazil Soy Protein Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Brazil Soy Protein Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Brazil Soy Protein Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Brazil Soy Protein Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Brazil Soy Protein Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Brazil Soy Protein Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Processed Meat Products

5.1.3 Bakery and Confectionary

5.1.4 Beverage

5.1.5 Animal Feed

5.1.6 Others

5.2 By Application – Brazil Soy Protein Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Brazil Soy Protein Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Brazil Soy Protein Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Brazil Soy Protein Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Brazil Soy Protein Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Brazil Soy Protein Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Brazil Soy Protein Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Brazil Soy Protein Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Brazil Soy Protein Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 ADM

6.1.1 ADM Corporate Summary

6.1.2 ADM Business Overview

6.1.3 ADM Soy Protein Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 ADM Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.1.5 ADM Key News

6.2 Cargill

6.2.1 Cargill Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Cargill Business Overview

6.2.3 Cargill Soy Protein Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Cargill Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Cargill Key News

6.3 CHS

6.3.1 CHS Corporate Summary

6.3.2 CHS Business Overview

6.3.3 CHS Soy Protein Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 CHS Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.3.5 CHS Key News

6.4 DowDuPont

6.4.1 DowDuPont Corporate Summary

6.4.2 DowDuPont Business Overview

6.4.3 DowDuPont Soy Protein Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 DowDuPont Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.4.5 DowDuPont Key News

6.5 Yuwang

6.5.1 Yuwang Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Yuwang Business Overview

6.5.3 Yuwang Soy Protein Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Yuwang Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Yuwang Key News

6.6 Gushen

6.6.1 Gushen Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Gushen Business Overview

6.6.3 Gushen Soy Protein Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Gushen Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Gushen Key News

6.7 Sojaprotein

6.6.1 Sojaprotein Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Sojaprotein Business Overview

6.6.3 Sojaprotein Soy Protein Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Sojaprotein Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Sojaprotein Key News

6.8 Tiancheng

6.8.1 Tiancheng Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Tiancheng Business Overview

6.8.3 Tiancheng Soy Protein Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Tiancheng Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Tiancheng Key News

6.9 Wonderful Industrial

6.9.1 Wonderful Industrial Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Wonderful Industrial Business Overview

..…continued.

