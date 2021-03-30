Soy Protein Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Soy Protein manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Soy Protein production and consumption in Thailand

Total Market by Segment:

Thailand Soy Protein Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Thailand Soy Protein Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Soy Protein Concentrate

Soy Protein Isolate

Textured Soy Protein

Soy Flour

Thailand Soy Protein Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Thailand Soy Protein Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Processed Meat Products

Bakery and Confectionary

Beverage

Animal Feed

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Soy Protein Market Competitors Revenues in Thailand, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Soy Protein Market Competitors Revenues Share in Thailand, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Thailand Soy Protein Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total Thailand Soy Protein Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

ADM

Cargill

CHS

DowDuPont

Yuwang

Gushen

Sojaprotein

Tiancheng

Wonderful Industrial

Scents Holdings

Goldensea Industry

Shansong Biological Products

FUJIOIL

IMCOPA

Shandong Sanwei

Hongzui

MECA

Sonic Biochem

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Soy Protein Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Thailand Soy Protein Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Thailand Soy Protein Overall Market Size

2.1 Thailand Soy Protein Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Thailand Soy Protein Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Thailand Soy Protein Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Soy Protein Players in Thailand (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Thailand Soy Protein Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Thailand Soy Protein Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Thailand Soy Protein Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Thailand Soy Protein Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Soy Protein Companies in Thailand, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Thailand Manufacturers Soy Protein Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Soy Protein Players in Thailand

3.8.1 List of Thailand Tier 1 Soy Protein Companies

3.8.2 List of Thailand Tier 2 and Tier 3 Soy Protein Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Thailand Soy Protein Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Soy Protein Concentrate

4.1.3 Soy Protein Isolate

4.1.4 Textured Soy Protein

4.1.5 Soy Flour

4.2 By Type – Thailand Soy Protein Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Thailand Soy Protein Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Thailand Soy Protein Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Thailand Soy Protein Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Thailand Soy Protein Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Thailand Soy Protein Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Thailand Soy Protein Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Thailand Soy Protein Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Thailand Soy Protein Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Thailand Soy Protein Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Processed Meat Products

5.1.3 Bakery and Confectionary

5.1.4 Beverage

5.1.5 Animal Feed

5.1.6 Others

5.2 By Application – Thailand Soy Protein Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Thailand Soy Protein Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Thailand Soy Protein Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Thailand Soy Protein Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Thailand Soy Protein Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Thailand Soy Protein Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Thailand Soy Protein Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Thailand Soy Protein Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Thailand Soy Protein Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 ADM

6.1.1 ADM Corporate Summary

6.1.2 ADM Business Overview

6.1.3 ADM Soy Protein Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 ADM Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.1.5 ADM Key News

6.2 Cargill

6.2.1 Cargill Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Cargill Business Overview

6.2.3 Cargill Soy Protein Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Cargill Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Cargill Key News

6.3 CHS

6.3.1 CHS Corporate Summary

6.3.2 CHS Business Overview

6.3.3 CHS Soy Protein Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 CHS Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.3.5 CHS Key News

6.4 DowDuPont

6.4.1 DowDuPont Corporate Summary

6.4.2 DowDuPont Business Overview

6.4.3 DowDuPont Soy Protein Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 DowDuPont Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.4.5 DowDuPont Key News

6.5 Yuwang

6.5.1 Yuwang Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Yuwang Business Overview

6.5.3 Yuwang Soy Protein Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Yuwang Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Yuwang Key News

6.6 Gushen

6.6.1 Gushen Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Gushen Business Overview

6.6.3 Gushen Soy Protein Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Gushen Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Gushen Key News

6.7 Sojaprotein

6.6.1 Sojaprotein Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Sojaprotein Business Overview

6.6.3 Sojaprotein Soy Protein Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Sojaprotein Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Sojaprotein Key News

6.8 Tiancheng

6.8.1 Tiancheng Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Tiancheng Business Overview

6.8.3 Tiancheng Soy Protein Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Tiancheng Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Tiancheng Key News

6.9 Wonderful Industrial

6.9.1 Wonderful Industrial Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Wonderful Industrial Business Overview

6.9.3 Wonderful Industrial Soy Protein Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Wonderful Industrial Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Wonderful Industrial Key News

6.10 Scents Holdings

6.10.1 Scents Holdings Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Scents Holdings Business Overview

6.10.3 Scents Holdings Soy Protein Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Scents Holdings Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Scents Holdings Key News

6.11 Goldensea Industry

6.11.1 Goldensea Industry Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Goldensea Industry Soy Protein Business Overview

6.11.3 Goldensea Industry Soy Protein Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Goldensea Industry Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Goldensea Industry Key News

6.12 Shansong Biological Products

6.12.1 Shansong Biological Products Corporate Summary

6.12.2 Shansong Biological Products Soy Protein Business Overview

6.12.3 Shansong Biological Products Soy Protein Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 Shansong Biological Products Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.12.5 Shansong Biological Products Key News

6.13 FUJIOIL

6.13.1 FUJIOIL Corporate Summary

6.13.2 FUJIOIL Soy Protein Business Overview

6.13.3 FUJIOIL Soy Protein Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 FUJIOIL Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.13.5 FUJIOIL Key News

6.14 IMCOPA

6.14.1 IMCOPA Corporate Summary

6.14.2 IMCOPA Soy Protein Business Overview

6.14.3 IMCOPA Soy Protein Major Product Offerings

6.14.4 IMCOPA Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.14.5 IMCOPA Key News

6.15 Shandong Sanwei

6.15.1 Shandong Sanwei Corporate Summary

6.15.2 Shandong Sanwei Soy Protein Business Overview

6.15.3 Shandong Sanwei Soy Protein Major Product Offerings

6.15.4 Shandong Sanwei Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.15.5 Shandong Sanwei Key News

6.16 Hongzui

6.16.1 Hongzui Corporate Summary

6.16.2 Hongzui Soy Protein Business Overview

6.16.3 Hongzui Soy Protein Major Product Offerings

6.16.4 Hongzui Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.16.5 Hongzui Key News

6.17 MECA

6.17.1 MECA Corporate Summary

6.17.2 MECA Soy Protein Business Overview

6.17.3 MECA Soy Protein Major Product Offerings

6.17.4 MECA Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.17.5 MECA Key News

6.18 Sonic Biochem

6.18.1 Sonic Biochem Corporate Summary

6.18.2 Sonic Biochem Soy Protein Business Overview

6.18.3 Sonic Biochem Soy Protein Major Product Offerings

6.18.4 Sonic Biochem Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.18.5 Sonic Biochem Key News

6.19 Henan Fiber Source

6.19.1 Henan Fiber Source Corporate Summary

6.19.2 Henan Fiber Source Soy Protein Business Overview

6.19.3 Henan Fiber Source Soy Protein Major Product Offerings

6.19.4 Henan Fiber Source Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.19.5 Henan Fiber Source Key News

7 Soy Protein Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Soy Protein Production Capacity and Value in Thailand, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 Thailand Soy Protein Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 Thailand Soy Protein Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 Thailand Soy Protein Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Soy Protein Manufacturers in Thailand

7.2.1 Thailand Key Local Soy Protein Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 Thailand Key Local Soy Protein Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 Thailand Key Local Soy Protein Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Soy Protein Production Sold in Thailand and Sold Other Than Thailand by Manufacturers

7.3 Soy Protein Export and Import in Thailand

7.3.1 Thailand Soy Protein Export Market

7.3.2 Thailand Soy Protein Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for Thailand Soy Protein Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Soy Protein Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Soy Protein Distributors and Sales Agents in Thailand

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

..…continued.

