Soy Protein Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Soy Protein manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Soy Protein production and consumption in China

Total Market by Segment:

China Soy Protein Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

China Soy Protein Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Soy Protein Concentrate

Soy Protein Isolate

Textured Soy Protein

Soy Flour

China Soy Protein Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

China Soy Protein Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Processed Meat Products

Bakery and Confectionary

Beverage

Animal Feed

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Soy Protein Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Soy Protein Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)

Total China Soy Protein Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total China Soy Protein Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

ADM

Cargill

CHS

DowDuPont

Yuwang

Gushen

Sojaprotein

Tiancheng

Wonderful Industrial

Scents Holdings

Goldensea Industry

Shansong Biological Products

FUJIOIL

IMCOPA

Shandong Sanwei

Hongzui

MECA

Sonic Biochem

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Soy Protein Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 China Soy Protein Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: China Soy Protein Overall Market Size

2.1 China Soy Protein Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 China Soy Protein Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 China Soy Protein Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Soy Protein Players in China (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top China Soy Protein Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 China Soy Protein Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 China Soy Protein Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 China Soy Protein Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Soy Protein Companies in China, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 China Manufacturers Soy Protein Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Soy Protein Players in China

3.8.1 List of China Tier 1 Soy Protein Companies

3.8.2 List of China Tier 2 and Tier 3 Soy Protein Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – China Soy Protein Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Soy Protein Concentrate

4.1.3 Soy Protein Isolate

4.1.4 Textured Soy Protein

4.1.5 Soy Flour

4.2 By Type – China Soy Protein Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – China Soy Protein Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – China Soy Protein Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – China Soy Protein Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – China Soy Protein Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – China Soy Protein Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – China Soy Protein Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – China Soy Protein Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – China Soy Protein Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – China Soy Protein Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Processed Meat Products

5.1.3 Bakery and Confectionary

5.1.4 Beverage

5.1.5 Animal Feed

5.1.6 Others

5.2 By Application – China Soy Protein Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – China Soy Protein Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – China Soy Protein Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – China Soy Protein Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – China Soy Protein Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – China Soy Protein Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – China Soy Protein Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – China Soy Protein Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – China Soy Protein Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 ADM

6.1.1 ADM Corporate Summary

6.1.2 ADM Business Overview

6.1.3 ADM Soy Protein Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 ADM Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.1.5 ADM Key News

6.2 Cargill

6.2.1 Cargill Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Cargill Business Overview

6.2.3 Cargill Soy Protein Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Cargill Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Cargill Key News

6.3 CHS

6.3.1 CHS Corporate Summary

6.3.2 CHS Business Overview

6.3.3 CHS Soy Protein Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 CHS Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.3.5 CHS Key News

6.4 DowDuPont

6.4.1 DowDuPont Corporate Summary

6.4.2 DowDuPont Business Overview

6.4.3 DowDuPont Soy Protein Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 DowDuPont Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.4.5 DowDuPont Key News

6.5 Yuwang

6.5.1 Yuwang Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Yuwang Business Overview

6.5.3 Yuwang Soy Protein Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Yuwang Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Yuwang Key News

6.6 Gushen

6.6.1 Gushen Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Gushen Business Overview

6.6.3 Gushen Soy Protein Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Gushen Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Gushen Key News

6.7 Sojaprotein

6.6.1 Sojaprotein Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Sojaprotein Business Overview

6.6.3 Sojaprotein Soy Protein Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Sojaprotein Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Sojaprotein Key News

6.8 Tiancheng

6.8.1 Tiancheng Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Tiancheng Business Overview

6.8.3 Tiancheng Soy Protein Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Tiancheng Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Tiancheng Key News

6.9 Wonderful Industrial

6.9.1 Wonderful Industrial Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Wonderful Industrial Business Overview

6.9.3 Wonderful Industrial Soy Protein Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Wonderful Industrial Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Wonderful Industrial Key News

6.10 Scents Holdings

6.10.1 Scents Holdings Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Scents Holdings Business Overview

6.10.3 Scents Holdings Soy Protein Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Scents Holdings Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Scents Holdings Key News

6.11 Goldensea Industry

6.11.1 Goldensea Industry Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Goldensea Industry Soy Protein Business Overview

6.11.3 Goldensea Industry Soy Protein Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Goldensea Industry Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Goldensea Industry Key News

6.12 Shansong Biological Products

6.12.1 Shansong Biological Products Corporate Summary

6.12.2 Shansong Biological Products Soy Protein Business Overview

6.12.3 Shansong Biological Products Soy Protein Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 Shansong Biological Products Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.12.5 Shansong Biological Products Key News

6.13 FUJIOIL

6.13.1 FUJIOIL Corporate Summary

6.13.2 FUJIOIL Soy Protein Business Overview

6.13.3 FUJIOIL Soy Protein Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 FUJIOIL Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.13.5 FUJIOIL Key News

6.14 IMCOPA

6.14.1 IMCOPA Corporate Summary

6.14.2 IMCOPA Soy Protein Business Overview

6.14.3 IMCOPA Soy Protein Major Product Offerings

6.14.4 IMCOPA Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.14.5 IMCOPA Key News

6.15 Shandong Sanwei

6.15.1 Shandong Sanwei Corporate Summary

6.15.2 Shandong Sanwei Soy Protein Business Overview

6.15.3 Shandong Sanwei Soy Protein Major Product Offerings

6.15.4 Shandong Sanwei Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.15.5 Shandong Sanwei Key News

6.16 Hongzui

6.16.1 Hongzui Corporate Summary

6.16.2 Hongzui Soy Protein Business Overview

6.16.3 Hongzui Soy Protein Major Product Offerings

6.16.4 Hongzui Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.16.5 Hongzui Key News

6.17 MECA

6.17.1 MECA Corporate Summary

6.17.2 MECA Soy Protein Business Overview

6.17.3 MECA Soy Protein Major Product Offerings

6.17.4 MECA Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.17.5 MECA Key News

6.18 Sonic Biochem

6.18.1 Sonic Biochem Corporate Summary

6.18.2 Sonic Biochem Soy Protein Business Overview

6.18.3 Sonic Biochem Soy Protein Major Product Offerings

6.18.4 Sonic Biochem Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.18.5 Sonic Biochem Key News

6.19 Henan Fiber Source

6.19.1 Henan Fiber Source Corporate Summary

6.19.2 Henan Fiber Source Soy Protein Business Overview

6.19.3 Henan Fiber Source Soy Protein Major Product Offerings

6.19.4 Henan Fiber Source Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.19.5 Henan Fiber Source Key News

7 Soy Protein Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Soy Protein Production Capacity and Value in China, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 China Soy Protein Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 China Soy Protein Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 China Soy Protein Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Soy Protein Manufacturers in China

7.2.1 China Key Local Soy Protein Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 China Key Local Soy Protein Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 China Key Local Soy Protein Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Soy Protein Production Sold in China and Sold Other Than China by Manufacturers

7.3 Soy Protein Export and Import in China

7.3.1 China Soy Protein Export Market

7.3.2 China Soy Protein Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for China Soy Protein Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Soy Protein Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Soy Protein Distributors and Sales Agents in China

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

..…continued.

