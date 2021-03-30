Soy Protein MarketSize, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Soy Protein manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Soy Protein production and consumption in Indonesia

Total Market by Segment:

Indonesia Soy Protein Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Indonesia Soy Protein Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Soy Protein Concentrate

Soy Protein Isolate

Textured Soy Protein

Soy Flour

Indonesia Soy Protein Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Indonesia Soy Protein Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Processed Meat Products

Bakery and Confectionary

Beverage

Animal Feed

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Soy Protein Market Competitors Revenues in Indonesia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Soy Protein Market Competitors Revenues Share in Indonesia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Indonesia Soy Protein Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total Indonesia Soy Protein Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

ADM

Cargill

CHS

DowDuPont

Yuwang

Gushen

Sojaprotein

Tiancheng

Wonderful Industrial

Scents Holdings

Goldensea Industry

Shansong Biological Products

FUJIOIL

IMCOPA

Shandong Sanwei

Hongzui

MECA

Sonic Biochem

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Soy Protein Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Indonesia Soy Protein Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Indonesia Soy Protein Overall Market Size

2.1 Indonesia Soy Protein Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Indonesia Soy Protein Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Indonesia Soy Protein Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Soy Protein Players in Indonesia (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Indonesia Soy Protein Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Indonesia Soy Protein Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Indonesia Soy Protein Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Indonesia Soy Protein Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Soy Protein Companies in Indonesia, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Indonesia Manufacturers Soy Protein Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Soy Protein Players in Indonesia

3.8.1 List of Indonesia Tier 1 Soy Protein Companies

3.8.2 List of Indonesia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Soy Protein Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Indonesia Soy Protein Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Soy Protein Concentrate

4.1.3 Soy Protein Isolate

4.1.4 Textured Soy Protein

4.1.5 Soy Flour

4.2 By Type – Indonesia Soy Protein Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Indonesia Soy Protein Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Indonesia Soy Protein Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Indonesia Soy Protein Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Indonesia Soy Protein Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Indonesia Soy Protein Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Indonesia Soy Protein Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Indonesia Soy Protein Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Indonesia Soy Protein Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Indonesia Soy Protein Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Processed Meat Products

5.1.3 Bakery and Confectionary

5.1.4 Beverage

5.1.5 Animal Feed

5.1.6 Others

5.2 By Application – Indonesia Soy Protein Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Indonesia Soy Protein Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Indonesia Soy Protein Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Indonesia Soy Protein Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Indonesia Soy Protein Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Indonesia Soy Protein Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Indonesia Soy Protein Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Indonesia Soy Protein Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Indonesia Soy Protein Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 ADM

6.1.1 ADM Corporate Summary

6.1.2 ADM Business Overview

6.1.3 ADM Soy Protein Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 ADM Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.1.5 ADM Key News

6.2 Cargill

6.2.1 Cargill Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Cargill Business Overview

6.2.3 Cargill Soy Protein Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Cargill Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Cargill Key News

6.3 CHS

6.3.1 CHS Corporate Summary

6.3.2 CHS Business Overview

6.3.3 CHS Soy Protein Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 CHS Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.3.5 CHS Key News

6.4 DowDuPont

6.4.1 DowDuPont Corporate Summary

6.4.2 DowDuPont Business Overview

6.4.3 DowDuPont Soy Protein Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 DowDuPont Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.4.5 DowDuPont Key News

6.5 Yuwang

6.5.1 Yuwang Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Yuwang Business Overview

6.5.3 Yuwang Soy Protein Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Yuwang Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Yuwang Key News

6.6 Gushen

6.6.1 Gushen Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Gushen Business Overview

6.6.3 Gushen Soy Protein Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Gushen Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Gushen Key News

6.7 Sojaprotein

6.6.1 Sojaprotein Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Sojaprotein Business Overview

6.6.3 Sojaprotein Soy Protein Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Sojaprotein Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Sojaprotein Key News

6.8 Tiancheng

6.8.1 Tiancheng Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Tiancheng Business Overview

6.8.3 Tiancheng Soy Protein Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Tiancheng Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Tiancheng Key News

6.9 Wonderful Industrial

6.9.1 Wonderful Industrial Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Wonderful Industrial Business Overview

6.9.3 Wonderful Industrial Soy Protein Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Wonderful Industrial Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Wonderful Industrial Key News

6.10 Scents Holdings

6.10.1 Scents Holdings Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Scents Holdings Business Overview

6.10.3 Scents Holdings Soy Protein Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Scents Holdings Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Scents Holdings Key News

6.11 Goldensea Industry

6.11.1 Goldensea Industry Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Goldensea Industry Soy Protein Business Overview

6.11.3 Goldensea Industry Soy Protein Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Goldensea Industry Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Goldensea Industry Key News

6.12 Shansong Biological Products

6.12.1 Shansong Biological Products Corporate Summary

6.12.2 Shansong Biological Products Soy Protein Business Overview

6.12.3 Shansong Biological Products Soy Protein Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 Shansong Biological Products Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.12.5 Shansong Biological Products Key News

6.13 FUJIOIL

6.13.1 FUJIOIL Corporate Summary

6.13.2 FUJIOIL Soy Protein Business Overview

6.13.3 FUJIOIL Soy Protein Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 FUJIOIL Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.13.5 FUJIOIL Key News

6.14 IMCOPA

6.14.1 IMCOPA Corporate Summary

6.14.2 IMCOPA Soy Protein Business Overview

6.14.3 IMCOPA Soy Protein Major Product Offerings

6.14.4 IMCOPA Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.14.5 IMCOPA Key News

6.15 Shandong Sanwei

6.15.1 Shandong Sanwei Corporate Summary

6.15.2 Shandong Sanwei Soy Protein Business Overview

6.15.3 Shandong Sanwei Soy Protein Major Product Offerings

6.15.4 Shandong Sanwei Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.15.5 Shandong Sanwei Key News

6.16 Hongzui

6.16.1 Hongzui Corporate Summary

6.16.2 Hongzui Soy Protein Business Overview

6.16.3 Hongzui Soy Protein Major Product Offerings

6.16.4 Hongzui Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.16.5 Hongzui Key News

6.17 MECA

6.17.1 MECA Corporate Summary

6.17.2 MECA Soy Protein Business Overview

6.17.3 MECA Soy Protein Major Product Offerings

6.17.4 MECA Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.17.5 MECA Key News

6.18 Sonic Biochem

6.18.1 Sonic Biochem Corporate Summary

6.18.2 Sonic Biochem Soy Protein Business Overview

6.18.3 Sonic Biochem Soy Protein Major Product Offerings

6.18.4 Sonic Biochem Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.18.5 Sonic Biochem Key News

6.19 Henan Fiber Source

6.19.1 Henan Fiber Source Corporate Summary

6.19.2 Henan Fiber Source Soy Protein Business Overview

6.19.3 Henan Fiber Source Soy Protein Major Product Offerings

6.19.4 Henan Fiber Source Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.19.5 Henan Fiber Source Key News

7 Soy Protein Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Soy Protein Production Capacity and Value in Indonesia, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 Indonesia Soy Protein Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 Indonesia Soy Protein Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 Indonesia Soy Protein Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Soy Protein Manufacturers in Indonesia

7.2.1 Indonesia Key Local Soy Protein Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 Indonesia Key Local Soy Protein Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 Indonesia Key Local Soy Protein Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Soy Protein Production Sold in Indonesia and Sold Other Than Indonesia by Manufacturers

7.3 Soy Protein Export and Import in Indonesia

7.3.1 Indonesia Soy Protein Export Market

7.3.2 Indonesia Soy Protein Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for Indonesia Soy Protein Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Soy Protein Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Soy Protein Distributors and Sales Agents in Indonesia

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Disclaimer

List of Tables

Table 1. Key Players of Soy Protein in Indonesia

Table 2. Top Players in Indonesia, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. Indonesia Soy Protein Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 4. Indonesia Soy Protein Revenue Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 5. Indonesia Soy Protein Sales by Companies, (K MT), 2015-2020

Table 6. Indonesia Soy Protein Sales Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 7. Key Manufacturers Soy Protein Price (2015-2020) (USD/MT)

Table 8. Indonesia Manufacturers Soy Protein Product Type

Table 9. List of Indonesia Tier 1 Soy Protein Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 10. List of Indonesia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Soy Protein Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 11. By Type – Soy Protein Revenue in Indonesia (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 12. By Type – Soy Protein Revenue in Indonesia (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 13. By Type – Soy Protein Sales in Indonesia (K MT), 2015-2020

Table 14. By Type – Soy Protein Sales in Indonesia (K MT), 2021-2026

Table 15. By Application – Soy Protein Revenue in Indonesia, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 16. By Application – Soy Protein Revenue in Indonesia, (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 17. By Application – Soy Protein Sales in Indonesia, (K MT), 2015-2020

Table 18. By Application – Soy Protein Sales in Indonesia, (K MT), 2021-2026

Table 19. ADM Corporate Summary

Table 20. ADM Soy Protein Product Offerings

Table 21. ADM Soy Protein Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 22. Cargill Corporate Summary

Table 23. Cargill Soy Protein Product Offerings

Table 24. Cargill Soy Protein Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 25. CHS Corporate Summary

Table 26. CHS Soy Protein Product Offerings

Table 27. CHS Soy Protein Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 28. DowDuPont Corporate Summary

Table 29. DowDuPont Soy Protein Product Offerings

Table 30. DowDuPont Soy Protein Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 31. Yuwang Corporate Summary

Table 32. Yuwang Soy Protein Product Offerings

Table 33. Yuwang Soy Protein Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 34. Gushen Corporate Summary

Table 35. Gushen Soy Protein Product Offerings

Table 36. Gushen Soy Protein Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 37. Sojaprotein Corporate Summary

Table 38. Sojaprotein Soy Protein Product Offerings

Table 39. Sojaprotein Soy Protein Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 40. Tiancheng Corporate Summary

Table 41. Tiancheng Soy Protein Product Offerings

Table 42. Tiancheng Soy Protein Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 43. Wonderful Industrial Corporate Summary

Table 44. Wonderful Industrial Soy Protein Product Offerings

Table 45. Wonderful Industrial Soy Protein Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 46. Scents Holdings Corporate Summary

Table 47. Scents Holdings Soy Protein Product Offerings

Table 48. Scents Holdings Soy Protein Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 49. Goldensea Industry Corporate Summary

Table 50. Goldensea Industry Soy Protein Product Offerings

..…continued.

