Soy Protein MarketSize, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Soy Protein manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-chlorogenic-acid-and-caffeic-acid-industry-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2024-2021-03-23

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Soy Protein production and consumption in Malaysia

Total Market by Segment:

Malaysia Soy Protein Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Malaysia Soy Protein Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Soy Protein Concentrate

Soy Protein Isolate

Textured Soy Protein

Soy Flour

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-electric-motorcycle-and-scooter-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2027-2021-03-17

Malaysia Soy Protein Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Malaysia Soy Protein Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Processed Meat Products

Bakery and Confectionary

Beverage

Animal Feed

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Soy Protein Market Competitors Revenues in Malaysia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Soy Protein Market Competitors Revenues Share in Malaysia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Malaysia Soy Protein Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total Malaysia Soy Protein Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-horizontal-carousels-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2026-2021-03-14

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

ADM

Cargill

CHS

DowDuPont

Yuwang

Gushen

Sojaprotein

Tiancheng

Wonderful Industrial

Scents Holdings

Goldensea Industry

Shansong Biological Products

FUJIOIL

IMCOPA

Shandong Sanwei

Hongzui

MECA

Sonic Biochem

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Soy Protein Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Malaysia Soy Protein Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Malaysia Soy Protein Overall Market Size

2.1 Malaysia Soy Protein Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Malaysia Soy Protein Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Malaysia Soy Protein Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Soy Protein Players in Malaysia (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Malaysia Soy Protein Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Malaysia Soy Protein Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Malaysia Soy Protein Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Malaysia Soy Protein Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Soy Protein Companies in Malaysia, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Malaysia Manufacturers Soy Protein Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Soy Protein Players in Malaysia

3.8.1 List of Malaysia Tier 1 Soy Protein Companies

3.8.2 List of Malaysia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Soy Protein Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Malaysia Soy Protein Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Soy Protein Concentrate

4.1.3 Soy Protein Isolate

4.1.4 Textured Soy Protein

4.1.5 Soy Flour

4.2 By Type – Malaysia Soy Protein Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Malaysia Soy Protein Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Malaysia Soy Protein Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Malaysia Soy Protein Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Malaysia Soy Protein Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Malaysia Soy Protein Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Malaysia Soy Protein Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Malaysia Soy Protein Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Malaysia Soy Protein Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Malaysia Soy Protein Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Processed Meat Products

5.1.3 Bakery and Confectionary

5.1.4 Beverage

5.1.5 Animal Feed

5.1.6 Others

5.2 By Application – Malaysia Soy Protein Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Malaysia Soy Protein Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Malaysia Soy Protein Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Malaysia Soy Protein Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Malaysia Soy Protein Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Malaysia Soy Protein Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Malaysia Soy Protein Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Malaysia Soy Protein Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Malaysia Soy Protein Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 ADM

6.1.1 ADM Corporate Summary

6.1.2 ADM Business Overview

6.1.3 ADM Soy Protein Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 ADM Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.1.5 ADM Key News

6.2 Cargill

6.2.1 Cargill Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Cargill Business Overview

6.2.3 Cargill Soy Protein Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Cargill Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Cargill Key News

6.3 CHS

6.3.1 CHS Corporate Summary

6.3.2 CHS Business Overview

6.3.3 CHS Soy Protein Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 CHS Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.3.5 CHS Key News

6.4 DowDuPont

6.4.1 DowDuPont Corporate Summary

6.4.2 DowDuPont Business Overview

6.4.3 DowDuPont Soy Protein Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 DowDuPont Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.4.5 DowDuPont Key News

6.5 Yuwang

6.5.1 Yuwang Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Yuwang Business Overview

6.5.3 Yuwang Soy Protein Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Yuwang Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Yuwang Key News

6.6 Gushen

6.6.1 Gushen Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Gushen Business Overview

6.6.3 Gushen Soy Protein Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Gushen Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Gushen Key News

6.7 Sojaprotein

6.6.1 Sojaprotein Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Sojaprotein Business Overview

6.6.3 Sojaprotein Soy Protein Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Sojaprotein Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Sojaprotein Key News

6.8 Tiancheng

6.8.1 Tiancheng Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Tiancheng Business Overview

6.8.3 Tiancheng Soy Protein Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Tiancheng Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Tiancheng Key News

6.9 Wonderful Industrial

6.9.1 Wonderful Industrial Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Wonderful Industrial Business Overview

6.9.3 Wonderful Industrial Soy Protein Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Wonderful Industrial Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Wonderful Industrial Key News

6.10 Scents Holdings

6.10.1 Scents Holdings Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Scents Holdings Business Overview

6.10.3 Scents Holdings Soy Protein Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Scents Holdings Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Scents Holdings Key News

6.11 Goldensea Industry

6.11.1 Goldensea Industry Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Goldensea Industry Soy Protein Business Overview

6.11.3 Goldensea Industry Soy Protein Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Goldensea Industry Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Goldensea Industry Key News

6.12 Shansong Biological Products

6.12.1 Shansong Biological Products Corporate Summary

6.12.2 Shansong Biological Products Soy Protein Business Overview

6.12.3 Shansong Biological Products Soy Protein Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 Shansong Biological Products Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.12.5 Shansong Biological Products Key News

6.13 FUJIOIL

6.13.1 FUJIOIL Corporate Summary

6.13.2 FUJIOIL Soy Protein Business Overview

6.13.3 FUJIOIL Soy Protein Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 FUJIOIL Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.13.5 FUJIOIL Key News

6.14 IMCOPA

6.14.1 IMCOPA Corporate Summary

6.14.2 IMCOPA Soy Protein Business Overview

6.14.3 IMCOPA Soy Protein Major Product Offerings

6.14.4 IMCOPA Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.14.5 IMCOPA Key News

6.15 Shandong Sanwei

6.15.1 Shandong Sanwei Corporate Summary

6.15.2 Shandong Sanwei Soy Protein Business Overview

6.15.3 Shandong Sanwei Soy Protein Major Product Offerings

6.15.4 Shandong Sanwei Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.15.5 Shandong Sanwei Key News

6.16 Hongzui

6.16.1 Hongzui Corporate Summary

6.16.2 Hongzui Soy Protein Business Overview

6.16.3 Hongzui Soy Protein Major Product Offerings

6.16.4 Hongzui Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.16.5 Hongzui Key News

6.17 MECA

6.17.1 MECA Corporate Summary

6.17.2 MECA Soy Protein Business Overview

6.17.3 MECA Soy Protein Major Product Offerings

6.17.4 MECA Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.17.5 MECA Key News

6.18 Sonic Biochem

6.18.1 Sonic Biochem Corporate Summary

6.18.2 Sonic Biochem Soy Protein Business Overview

6.18.3 Sonic Biochem Soy Protein Major Product Offerings

6.18.4 Sonic Biochem Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.18.5 Sonic Biochem Key News

6.19 Henan Fiber Source

6.19.1 Henan Fiber Source Corporate Summary

6.19.2 Henan Fiber Source Soy Protein Business Overview

6.19.3 Henan Fiber Source Soy Protein Major Product Offerings

6.19.4 Henan Fiber Source Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.19.5 Henan Fiber Source Key News

7 Soy Protein Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Soy Protein Production Capacity and Value in Malaysia, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 Malaysia Soy Protein Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 Malaysia Soy Protein Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 Malaysia Soy Protein Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Soy Protein Manufacturers in Malaysia

7.2.1 Malaysia Key Local Soy Protein Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 Malaysia Key Local Soy Protein Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 Malaysia Key Local Soy Protein Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Soy Protein Production Sold in Malaysia and Sold Other Than Malaysia by Manufacturers

7.3 Soy Protein Export and Import in Malaysia

7.3.1 Malaysia Soy Protein Export Market

7.3.2 Malaysia Soy Protein Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for Malaysia Soy Protein Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Soy Protein Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Soy Protein Distributors and Sales Agents in Malaysia

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Disclaimer

List of Tables

Table 1. Key Players of Soy Protein in Malaysia

Table 2. Top Players in Malaysia, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. Malaysia Soy Protein Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 4. Malaysia Soy Protein Revenue Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 5. Malaysia Soy Protein Sales by Companies, (K MT), 2015-2020

Table 6. Malaysia Soy Protein Sales Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 7. Key Manufacturers Soy Protein Price (2015-2020) (USD/MT)

Table 8. Malaysia Manufacturers Soy Protein Product Type

Table 9. List of Malaysia Tier 1 Soy Protein Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 10. List of Malaysia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Soy Protein Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 11. By Type – Soy Protein Revenue in Malaysia (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 12. By Type – Soy Protein Revenue in Malaysia (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 13. By Type – Soy Protein Sales in Malaysia (K MT), 2015-2020

Table 14. By Type – Soy Protein Sales in Malaysia (K MT), 2021-2026

Table 15. By Application – Soy Protein Revenue in Malaysia, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 16. By Application – Soy Protein Revenue in Malaysia, (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 17. By Application – Soy Protein Sales in Malaysia, (K MT), 2015-2020

Table 18. By Application – Soy Protein Sales in Malaysia, (K MT), 2021-2026

Table 19. ADM Corporate Summary

Table 20. ADM Soy Protein Product Offerings

Table 21. ADM Soy Protein Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 22. Cargill Corporate Summary

Table 23. Cargill Soy Protein Product Offerings

Table 24. Cargill Soy Protein Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 25. CHS Corporate Summary

Table 26. CHS Soy Protein Product Offerings

Table 27. CHS Soy Protein Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 28. DowDuPont Corporate Summary

Table 29. DowDuPont Soy Protein Product Offerings

Table 30. DowDuPont Soy Protein Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 31. Yuwang Corporate Summary

Table 32. Yuwang Soy Protein Product Offerings

Table 33. Yuwang Soy Protein Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 34. Gushen Corporate Summary

Table 35. Gushen Soy Protein Product Offerings

Table 36. Gushen Soy Protein Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 37. Sojaprotein Corporate Summary

Table 38. Sojaprotein Soy Protein Product Offerings

Table 39. Sojaprotein Soy Protein Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 40. Tiancheng Corporate Summary

Table 41. Tiancheng Soy Protein Product Offerings

Table 42. Tiancheng Soy Protein Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 43. Wonderful Industrial Corporate Summary

Table 44. Wonderful Industrial Soy Protein Product Offerings

Table 45. Wonderful Industrial Soy Protein Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 46. Scents Holdings Corporate Summary

Table 47. Scents Holdings Soy Protein Product Offerings

Table 48. Scents Holdings Soy Protein Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 49. Goldensea Industry Corporate Summary

Table 50. Goldensea Industry Soy Protein Product Offerings

Table 51. Goldensea Industry Soy Protein Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 52. Shansong Biological Products Corporate Summary

Table 53. Shansong Biological Products Soy Protein Product Offerings

Table 54. Shansong Biological Products Soy Protein Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 55. FUJIOIL Corporate Summary

Table 56. FUJIOIL Soy Protein Product Offerings

Table 57. FUJIOIL Soy Protein Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 58. IMCOPA Corporate Summary

Table 59. IMCOPA Soy Protein Product Offerings

Table 60. IMCOPA Soy Protein Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 61. Shandong Sanwei Corporate Summary

Table 62. Shandong Sanwei Soy Protein Product Offerings

Table 63. Shandong Sanwei Soy Protein Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 64. Hongzui Corporate Summary

Table 65. Hongzui Soy Protein Product Offerings

Table 66. Hongzui Soy Protein Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 67. MECA Corporate Summary

Table 68. MECA Soy Protein Product Offerings

Table 69. MECA Soy Protein Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 70. Sonic Biochem Corporate Summary

Table 71. Sonic Biochem Soy Protein Product Offerings

Table 72. Sonic Biochem Soy Protein Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 73. Henan Fiber Source Corporate Summary

Table 74. Henan Fiber Source Soy Protein Product Offerings

Table 75. Henan Fiber Source Soy Protein Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

..…continued.

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105