Soy Protein MarketSize, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Soy Protein manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Soy Protein production and consumption in UK

Total Market by Segment:

UK Soy Protein Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

UK Soy Protein Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Soy Protein Concentrate

Soy Protein Isolate

Textured Soy Protein

Soy Flour

UK Soy Protein Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

UK Soy Protein Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Processed Meat Products

Bakery and Confectionary

Beverage

Animal Feed

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Soy Protein Market Competitors Revenues in UK, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Soy Protein Market Competitors Revenues Share in UK, by Players 2019 (%)

Total UK Soy Protein Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total UK Soy Protein Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

ADM

Cargill

CHS

DowDuPont

Yuwang

Gushen

Sojaprotein

Tiancheng

Wonderful Industrial

Scents Holdings

Goldensea Industry

Shansong Biological Products

FUJIOIL

IMCOPA

Shandong Sanwei

Hongzui

MECA

Sonic Biochem

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Soy Protein Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 UK Soy Protein Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: UK Soy Protein Overall Market Size

2.1 UK Soy Protein Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 UK Soy Protein Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 UK Soy Protein Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Soy Protein Players in UK (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top UK Soy Protein Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 UK Soy Protein Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 UK Soy Protein Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 UK Soy Protein Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Soy Protein Companies in UK, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 UK Manufacturers Soy Protein Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Soy Protein Players in UK

3.8.1 List of UK Tier 1 Soy Protein Companies

3.8.2 List of UK Tier 2 and Tier 3 Soy Protein Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – UK Soy Protein Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Soy Protein Concentrate

4.1.3 Soy Protein Isolate

4.1.4 Textured Soy Protein

4.1.5 Soy Flour

4.2 By Type – UK Soy Protein Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – UK Soy Protein Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – UK Soy Protein Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – UK Soy Protein Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – UK Soy Protein Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – UK Soy Protein Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – UK Soy Protein Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – UK Soy Protein Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – UK Soy Protein Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – UK Soy Protein Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Processed Meat Products

5.1.3 Bakery and Confectionary

5.1.4 Beverage

5.1.5 Animal Feed

5.1.6 Others

5.2 By Application – UK Soy Protein Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – UK Soy Protein Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – UK Soy Protein Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – UK Soy Protein Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – UK Soy Protein Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – UK Soy Protein Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – UK Soy Protein Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – UK Soy Protein Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – UK Soy Protein Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 ADM

6.1.1 ADM Corporate Summary

6.1.2 ADM Business Overview

6.1.3 ADM Soy Protein Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 ADM Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.1.5 ADM Key News

6.2 Cargill

6.2.1 Cargill Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Cargill Business Overview

6.2.3 Cargill Soy Protein Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Cargill Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Cargill Key News

6.3 CHS

6.3.1 CHS Corporate Summary

6.3.2 CHS Business Overview

6.3.3 CHS Soy Protein Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 CHS Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.3.5 CHS Key News

6.4 DowDuPont

6.4.1 DowDuPont Corporate Summary

6.4.2 DowDuPont Business Overview

6.4.3 DowDuPont Soy Protein Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 DowDuPont Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.4.5 DowDuPont Key News

6.5 Yuwang

6.5.1 Yuwang Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Yuwang Business Overview

6.5.3 Yuwang Soy Protein Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Yuwang Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Yuwang Key News

6.6 Gushen

6.6.1 Gushen Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Gushen Business Overview

6.6.3 Gushen Soy Protein Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Gushen Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Gushen Key News

6.7 Sojaprotein

6.6.1 Sojaprotein Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Sojaprotein Business Overview

6.6.3 Sojaprotein Soy Protein Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Sojaprotein Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Sojaprotein Key News

6.8 Tiancheng

6.8.1 Tiancheng Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Tiancheng Business Overview

6.8.3 Tiancheng Soy Protein Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Tiancheng Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Tiancheng Key News

6.9 Wonderful Industrial

6.9.1 Wonderful Industrial Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Wonderful Industrial Business Overview

6.9.3 Wonderful Industrial Soy Protein Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Wonderful Industrial Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Wonderful Industrial Key News

6.10 Scents Holdings

6.10.1 Scents Holdings Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Scents Holdings Business Overview

6.10.3 Scents Holdings Soy Protein Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Scents Holdings Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Scents Holdings Key News

6.11 Goldensea Industry

6.11.1 Goldensea Industry Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Goldensea Industry Soy Protein Business Overview

6.11.3 Goldensea Industry Soy Protein Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Goldensea Industry Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Goldensea Industry Key News

6.12 Shansong Biological Products

6.12.1 Shansong Biological Products Corporate Summary

6.12.2 Shansong Biological Products Soy Protein Business Overview

6.12.3 Shansong Biological Products Soy Protein Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 Shansong Biological Products Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.12.5 Shansong Biological Products Key News

6.13 FUJIOIL

6.13.1 FUJIOIL Corporate Summary

6.13.2 FUJIOIL Soy Protein Business Overview

6.13.3 FUJIOIL Soy Protein Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 FUJIOIL Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.13.5 FUJIOIL Key News

6.14 IMCOPA

6.14.1 IMCOPA Corporate Summary

6.14.2 IMCOPA Soy Protein Business Overview

6.14.3 IMCOPA Soy Protein Major Product Offerings

6.14.4 IMCOPA Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.14.5 IMCOPA Key News

6.15 Shandong Sanwei

6.15.1 Shandong Sanwei Corporate Summary

6.15.2 Shandong Sanwei Soy Protein Business Overview

6.15.3 Shandong Sanwei Soy Protein Major Product Offerings

6.15.4 Shandong Sanwei Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.15.5 Shandong Sanwei Key News

6.16 Hongzui

6.16.1 Hongzui Corporate Summary

6.16.2 Hongzui Soy Protein Business Overview

6.16.3 Hongzui Soy Protein Major Product Offerings

6.16.4 Hongzui Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.16.5 Hongzui Key News

6.17 MECA

6.17.1 MECA Corporate Summary

6.17.2 MECA Soy Protein Business Overview

6.17.3 MECA Soy Protein Major Product Offerings

6.17.4 MECA Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.17.5 MECA Key News

6.18 Sonic Biochem

6.18.1 Sonic Biochem Corporate Summary

6.18.2 Sonic Biochem Soy Protein Business Overview

6.18.3 Sonic Biochem Soy Protein Major Product Offerings

6.18.4 Sonic Biochem Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.18.5 Sonic Biochem Key News

6.19 Henan Fiber Source

6.19.1 Henan Fiber Source Corporate Summary

6.19.2 Henan Fiber Source Soy Protein Business Overview

6.19.3 Henan Fiber Source Soy Protein Major Product Offerings

6.19.4 Henan Fiber Source Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.19.5 Henan Fiber Source Key News

7 Soy Protein Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Soy Protein Production Capacity and Value in UK, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 UK Soy Protein Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 UK Soy Protein Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 UK Soy Protein Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Soy Protein Manufacturers in UK

7.2.1 UK Key Local Soy Protein Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 UK Key Local Soy Protein Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 UK Key Local Soy Protein Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Soy Protein Production Sold in UK and Sold Other Than UK by Manufacturers

7.3 Soy Protein Export and Import in UK

7.3.1 UK Soy Protein Export Market

7.3.2 UK Soy Protein Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for UK Soy Protein Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Soy Protein Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Soy Protein Distributors and Sales Agents in UK

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Disclaimer

List of Tables

Table 1. Key Players of Soy Protein in UK

Table 2. Top Players in UK, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. UK Soy Protein Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 4. UK Soy Protein Revenue Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 5. UK Soy Protein Sales by Companies, (K MT), 2015-2020

Table 6. UK Soy Protein Sales Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 7. Key Manufacturers Soy Protein Price (2015-2020) (USD/MT)

Table 8. UK Manufacturers Soy Protein Product Type

Table 9. List of UK Tier 1 Soy Protein Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 10. List of UK Tier 2 and Tier 3 Soy Protein Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 11. By Type – Soy Protein Revenue in UK (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 12. By Type – Soy Protein Revenue in UK (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 13. By Type – Soy Protein Sales in UK (K MT), 2015-2020

Table 14. By Type – Soy Protein Sales in UK (K MT), 2021-2026

Table 15. By Application – Soy Protein Revenue in UK, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 16. By Application – Soy Protein Revenue in UK, (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 17. By Application – Soy Protein Sales in UK, (K MT), 2015-2020

Table 18. By Application – Soy Protein Sales in UK, (K MT), 2021-2026

Table 19. ADM Corporate Summary

Table 20. ADM Soy Protein Product Offerings

Table 21. ADM Soy Protein Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 22. Cargill Corporate Summary

Table 23. Cargill Soy Protein Product Offerings

Table 24. Cargill Soy Protein Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 25. CHS Corporate Summary

Table 26. CHS Soy Protein Product Offerings

Table 27. CHS Soy Protein Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 28. DowDuPont Corporate Summary

Table 29. DowDuPont Soy Protein Product Offerings

Table 30. DowDuPont Soy Protein Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 31. Yuwang Corporate Summary

Table 32. Yuwang Soy Protein Product Offerings

Table 33. Yuwang Soy Protein Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 34. Gushen Corporate Summary

Table 35. Gushen Soy Protein Product Offerings

Table 36. Gushen Soy Protein Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 37. Sojaprotein Corporate Summary

Table 38. Sojaprotein Soy Protein Product Offerings

Table 39. Sojaprotein Soy Protein Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 40. Tiancheng Corporate Summary

Table 41. Tiancheng Soy Protein Product Offerings

Table 42. Tiancheng Soy Protein Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 43. Wonderful Industrial Corporate Summary

Table 44. Wonderful Industrial Soy Protein Product Offerings

Table 45. Wonderful Industrial Soy Protein Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 46. Scents Holdings Corporate Summary

Table 47. Scents Holdings Soy Protein Product Offerings

Table 48. Scents Holdings Soy Protein Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 49. Goldensea Industry Corporate Summary

Table 50. Goldensea Industry Soy Protein Product Offerings

Table 51. Goldensea Industry Soy Protein Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 52. Shansong Biological Products Corporate Summary

Table 53. Shansong Biological Products Soy Protein Product Offerings

Table 54. Shansong Biological Products Soy Protein Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 55. FUJIOIL Corporate Summary

Table 56. FUJIOIL Soy Protein Product Offerings

..…continued.

