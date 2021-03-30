Specialty Fats MarketSize, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Specialty Fats manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Specialty Fats production and consumption in Italy

Total Market by Segment:

Italy Specialty Fats Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Italy Specialty Fats Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Cocoa Butter Equivalents

Cocoa Butter Substitutes

Others

Italy Specialty Fats Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

Italy Specialty Fats Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Household

Restaurant

Industry

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Specialty Fats Market Competitors Revenues in Italy, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Specialty Fats Market Competitors Revenues Share in Italy, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Italy Specialty Fats Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total Italy Specialty Fats Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

AAK AB

Mewah

Cargill

Wilmar

IOI

Fuji Oil

Musim Mas

Apical

ISF

PT SMART

Bunge

Liberty Oil Mills

3F Industries

Olenex

Oleo-Fats

IFFCO

Goodhope

Puratos

Lam Soon

Hain Celestial

