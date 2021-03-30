All news

Switch Dimmer Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Switch Dimmers are devices connected to a light fixture and used to lower the brightness of light. By changing the voltage waveform applied to the lamp, it is possible to lower the intensity of the light output. Although variable-voltage devices are used for various purposes, the term dimmer is generally reserved for those intended to control light output from resistive incandescent, halogen, and (more recently) compact fluorescent lights (CFLs) and light-emitting diodes (LEDs).

This report contains market size and forecasts of Switch Dimmer in Southeast Asia, including the following market information:
Southeast Asia Switch Dimmer Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Southeast Asia Switch Dimmer Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
Southeast Asia Switch Dimmer Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
Top Five Competitors in Southeast Asia Switch Dimmer Market 2019 (%)
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Switch Dimmer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Switch Dimmer production and consumption in Southeast Asia
Total Market by Segment:
Southeast Asia Switch Dimmer Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
Southeast Asia Switch Dimmer Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Rheostat
Coil-rotation transformer
Solid-state dimmers
Others

Southeast Asia Switch Dimmer Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
Southeast Asia Switch Dimmer Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Residential
Commercial

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Switch Dimmer Market Competitors Revenues in Southeast Asia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Switch Dimmer Market Competitors Revenues Share in Southeast Asia, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Southeast Asia Switch Dimmer Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)
Total Southeast Asia Switch Dimmer Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Legrand
Honeywell
Philips
Lutron Electronics
Schneider Electric
Leviton
ABB
Osram
Eaton
Panasonic
Hubbell
Acuity Brands Lighting
GE
Simon

