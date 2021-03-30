Switch Dimmer Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Switch Dimmers are devices connected to a light fixture and used to lower the brightness of light. By changing the voltage waveform applied to the lamp, it is possible to lower the intensity of the light output. Although variable-voltage devices are used for various purposes, the term dimmer is generally reserved for those intended to control light output from resistive incandescent, halogen, and (more recently) compact fluorescent lights (CFLs) and light-emitting diodes (LEDs).

This report contains market size and forecasts of Switch Dimmer in Thailand, including the following market information:

Thailand Switch Dimmer Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Thailand Switch Dimmer Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Thailand Switch Dimmer Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in Thailand Switch Dimmer Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Switch Dimmer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Switch Dimmer production and consumption in Thailand

Total Market by Segment:

Thailand Switch Dimmer Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Thailand Switch Dimmer Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Rheostat

Coil-rotation transformer

Solid-state dimmers

Others

Thailand Switch Dimmer Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Thailand Switch Dimmer Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Residential

Commercial

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Switch Dimmer Market Competitors Revenues in Thailand, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Switch Dimmer Market Competitors Revenues Share in Thailand, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Thailand Switch Dimmer Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total Thailand Switch Dimmer Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Legrand

Honeywell

Philips

Lutron Electronics

Schneider Electric

Leviton

ABB

Osram

Eaton

Panasonic

Hubbell

Acuity Brands Lighting

GE

Simon

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Switch Dimmer Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Thailand Switch Dimmer Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Thailand Switch Dimmer Overall Market Size

2.1 Thailand Switch Dimmer Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Thailand Switch Dimmer Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Thailand Switch Dimmer Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Switch Dimmer Players in Thailand (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Thailand Switch Dimmer Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Thailand Switch Dimmer Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Thailand Switch Dimmer Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Thailand Switch Dimmer Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Switch Dimmer Companies in Thailand, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Thailand Manufacturers Switch Dimmer Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Switch Dimmer Players in Thailand

3.8.1 List of Thailand Tier 1 Switch Dimmer Companies

3.8.2 List of Thailand Tier 2 and Tier 3 Switch Dimmer Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Thailand Switch Dimmer Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Rheostat

4.1.3 Coil-rotation transformer

4.1.4 Solid-state dimmers

4.1.5 Others

4.2 By Type – Thailand Switch Dimmer Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Thailand Switch Dimmer Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Thailand Switch Dimmer Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Thailand Switch Dimmer Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Thailand Switch Dimmer Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Thailand Switch Dimmer Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Thailand Switch Dimmer Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Thailand Switch Dimmer Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Thailand Switch Dimmer Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Thailand Switch Dimmer Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Residential

5.1.3 Commercial

5.2 By Application – Thailand Switch Dimmer Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Thailand Switch Dimmer Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Thailand Switch Dimmer Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Thailand Switch Dimmer Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Thailand Switch Dimmer Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Thailand Switch Dimmer Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Thailand Switch Dimmer Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Thailand Switch Dimmer Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Thailand Switch Dimmer Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

..…continued.

