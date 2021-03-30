All news

Switch Dimmer Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Switch Dimmers are devices connected to a light fixture and used to lower the brightness of light. By changing the voltage waveform applied to the lamp, it is possible to lower the intensity of the light output. Although variable-voltage devices are used for various purposes, the term dimmer is generally reserved for those intended to control light output from resistive incandescent, halogen, and (more recently) compact fluorescent lights (CFLs) and light-emitting diodes (LEDs).

This report contains market size and forecasts of Switch Dimmer in Vietnam, including the following market information:
Vietnam Switch Dimmer Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Vietnam Switch Dimmer Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
Vietnam Switch Dimmer Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
Top Five Competitors in Vietnam Switch Dimmer Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Switch Dimmer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Switch Dimmer production and consumption in Vietnam
Total Market by Segment:
Vietnam Switch Dimmer Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
Vietnam Switch Dimmer Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Rheostat
Coil-rotation transformer
Solid-state dimmers
Others

Vietnam Switch Dimmer Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
Vietnam Switch Dimmer Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Residential
Commercial

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Switch Dimmer Market Competitors Revenues in Vietnam, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Switch Dimmer Market Competitors Revenues Share in Vietnam, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Vietnam Switch Dimmer Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)
Total Vietnam Switch Dimmer Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Legrand
Honeywell
Philips
Lutron Electronics
Schneider Electric
Leviton
ABB
Osram
Eaton
Panasonic
Hubbell
Acuity Brands Lighting
GE
Simon

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Switch Dimmer Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Vietnam Switch Dimmer Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Vietnam Switch Dimmer Overall Market Size
2.1 Vietnam Switch Dimmer Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Vietnam Switch Dimmer Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Vietnam Switch Dimmer Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Switch Dimmer Players in Vietnam (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top Vietnam Switch Dimmer Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Vietnam Switch Dimmer Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 Vietnam Switch Dimmer Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 Vietnam Switch Dimmer Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Switch Dimmer Companies in Vietnam, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 Vietnam Manufacturers Switch Dimmer Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Switch Dimmer Players in Vietnam
3.8.1 List of Vietnam Tier 1 Switch Dimmer Companies
3.8.2 List of Vietnam Tier 2 and Tier 3 Switch Dimmer Companies

4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Vietnam Switch Dimmer Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 Rheostat
4.1.3 Coil-rotation transformer
4.1.4 Solid-state dimmers
4.1.5 Others
4.2 By Type – Vietnam Switch Dimmer Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – Vietnam Switch Dimmer Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – Vietnam Switch Dimmer Revenue, 2021-2026
4.2.3 By Type – Vietnam Switch Dimmer Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
4.3 By Type – Vietnam Switch Dimmer Sales & Forecasts
4.3.1 By Type – Vietnam Switch Dimmer Sales, 2015-2020
4.3.2 By Type – Vietnam Switch Dimmer Sales, 2021-2026
4.3.3 By Type – Vietnam Switch Dimmer Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
4.4 By Type – Vietnam Switch Dimmer Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
5 Sights by Application
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 By Application – Vietnam Switch Dimmer Market Size, 2020 & 2026
5.1.2 Residential
5.1.3 Commercial
5.2 By Application – Vietnam Switch Dimmer Revenue & Forecasts
5.2.1 By Application – Vietnam Switch Dimmer Revenue, 2015-2020
5.2.2 By Application – Vietnam Switch Dimmer Revenue, 2021-2026
5.2.3 By Application – Vietnam Switch Dimmer Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
5.3 By Application – Vietnam Switch Dimmer Sales & Forecasts
5.3.1 By Application – Vietnam Switch Dimmer Sales, 2015-2020
5.3.2 By Application – Vietnam Switch Dimmer Sales, 2021-2026
5.3.3 By Application – Vietnam Switch Dimmer Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
5.4 By Application – Vietnam Switch Dimmer Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices),

..…continued.

