Truck Telematics Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Telematics is a combination of the words telecommunications and informatics. Telematics, in a broad sense, is any integrated use of telecommunications with information and communications technology. It is the technology of sending, receiving and storing information relating to remote objects – like vehicles – via telecommunication devices.

Truck telematics is a way of monitoring the location, movement, status and behavior of a vehicle within a fleet. This is achieved through a combination of a GPS receiver and an electronic GSM device that is installed in each vehicle, which then communicates with the user and web-based software.

Truck telematics is mainly composed of three parts: terminal (hardware), software (mobile Hardwired Install Telematics APP, Client PC) and cloud platform.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Truck Telematics in Germany, including the following market information:

Germany Truck Telematics Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Top Five Competitors in Germany Truck Telematics Market 2019 (%)

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-hybrid-ceramic-dental-cadcam-material-market-analysis-2016-2020-and-forecast-2021-2026-2021-03-23

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Truck Telematics businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Truck Telematics in Germany. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Truck Telematics market size in 2020 and the next few years in Germany

Total Market by Segment:

Germany Truck Telematics Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

Germany Truck Telematics Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Plug and Play Telematics

Hardwired Install Telematics

Germany Truck Telematics Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

Germany Truck Telematics Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Light Truck

Heavy Truck

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-military-radars-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-for-2021-2021-03-17

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Truck Telematics Market Competitors Revenues in Germany, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Truck Telematics Market Competitors Revenues Share in Germany, by Players 2019 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Trimble

Wabco

Continental

CalAmp

Delphi

Bosch

GEOTAB

Automatic

Actsoft

Telic

Mojio

Xirgo Technologies

e6gps

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-compression-sleeves-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2021-03-14

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Truck Telematics Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 COVID-19 Impact: Germany Truck Telematics Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Germany Truck Telematics Overall Market Size

2.1 Germany Truck Telematics Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Germany Truck Telematics Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Truck Telematics Players in Germany (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Germany Truck Telematics Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Germany Truck Telematics Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Truck Telematics Companies in Germany, by Revenue in 2019

3.5 Germany Manufacturers Truck Telematics Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Truck Telematics Players in Germany

3.6.1 List of Germany Tier 1 Truck Telematics Companies

3.6.2 List of Germany Tier 2 and Tier 3 Truck Telematics Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Germany Truck Telematics Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Plug and Play Telematics

4.1.3 Hardwired Install Telematics

4.2 By Type – Germany Truck Telematics Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Germany Truck Telematics Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Germany Truck Telematics Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Germany Truck Telematics Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Germany Truck Telematics Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Light Truck

5.1.3 Heavy Truck

5.2 By Application – Germany Truck Telematics Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Germany Truck Telematics Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Germany Truck Telematics Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Germany Truck Telematics Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

..…continued.

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105