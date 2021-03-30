Truck Telematics Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

All news

Telematics is a combination of the words telecommunications and informatics. Telematics, in a broad sense, is any integrated use of telecommunications with information and communications technology. It is the technology of sending, receiving and storing information relating to remote objects – like vehicles – via telecommunication devices.

Truck telematics is a way of monitoring the location, movement, status and behavior of a vehicle within a fleet. This is achieved through a combination of a GPS receiver and an electronic GSM device that is installed in each vehicle, which then communicates with the user and web-based software.

Truck telematics is mainly composed of three parts: terminal (hardware), software (mobile Hardwired Install Telematics APP, Client PC) and cloud platform.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Truck Telematics in Indonesia, including the following market information:
Indonesia Truck Telematics Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Top Five Competitors in Indonesia Truck Telematics Market 2019 (%)

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Truck Telematics businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Truck Telematics in Indonesia. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Truck Telematics market size in 2020 and the next few years in Indonesia
Total Market by Segment:
Indonesia Truck Telematics Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)
Indonesia Truck Telematics Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Plug and Play Telematics
Hardwired Install Telematics

Indonesia Truck Telematics Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)
Indonesia Truck Telematics Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Light Truck
Heavy Truck

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Truck Telematics Market Competitors Revenues in Indonesia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Truck Telematics Market Competitors Revenues Share in Indonesia, by Players 2019 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Trimble
Wabco
Continental
CalAmp
Delphi
Bosch
GEOTAB
Automatic
Actsoft
Telic
Mojio
Xirgo Technologies
e6gps

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Truck Telematics Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 COVID-19 Impact: Indonesia Truck Telematics Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Indonesia Truck Telematics Overall Market Size
2.1 Indonesia Truck Telematics Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Indonesia Truck Telematics Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Truck Telematics Players in Indonesia (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top Indonesia Truck Telematics Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Indonesia Truck Telematics Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Truck Telematics Companies in Indonesia, by Revenue in 2019
3.5 Indonesia Manufacturers Truck Telematics Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Truck Telematics Players in Indonesia
3.6.1 List of Indonesia Tier 1 Truck Telematics Companies
3.6.2 List of Indonesia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Truck Telematics Companies

4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Indonesia Truck Telematics Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 Plug and Play Telematics
4.1.3 Hardwired Install Telematics
4.2 By Type – Indonesia Truck Telematics Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – Indonesia Truck Telematics Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – Indonesia Truck Telematics Revenue, 2021-2026
4.2.3 By Type – Indonesia Truck Telematics Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
5 Sights by Application
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 By Application – Indonesia Truck Telematics Market Size, 2020 & 2026
5.1.2 Light Truck
5.1.3 Heavy Truck
5.2 By Application – Indonesia Truck Telematics Revenue & Forecasts
5.2.1 By Application – Indonesia Truck Telematics Revenue, 2015-2020
5.2.2 By Application – Indonesia Truck Telematics Revenue, 2021-2026
5.2.3 By Application – Indonesia Truck Telematics Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

..…continued.

