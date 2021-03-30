All news

Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) Market in China – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) Market in China – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Vanillic Acid is a benzoic acid derivative used as a flavoring agent. It is an oxidized form of vanillin produced during the conversion of vanillin to ferulic acid. Vanillic Acid can be used into pharmaceutical intermediates and flavors & fragrances.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) in China, including the following market information:
China Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
China Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kg)
China Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kg)
Top Five Competitors in China Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) Market 2019 (%)

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-automotive-diesel-filters-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2024-2021-03-19

The global Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) market was valued at 1239.8 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1186.1 million by 2026, at a CAGR of -1.1% during the forecast period. While the Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) market size in China was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) production and consumption in China

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-reflective-sportswear-market-research-report-2021-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2021-03-15

Total Market by Segment:
China Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kg)
China Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Purity ≥99%
Purity 98%

China Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kg)
China Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Pharmaceutical Intermediates
Flavors & Fragrances
Other

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-personal-radiation-dosimeter-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2024-2021-03-13http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-personal-radiation-dosimeter-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2024-2021-03-13

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)
Total China Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Kg)
Total China Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Solvay
Donglian Nankai FlavorDlflavor

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 China Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: China Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) Overall Market Size
2.1 China Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 China Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 China Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) Players in China (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top China Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 China Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 China Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 China Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) Companies in China, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 China Manufacturers Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) Players in China
3.8.1 List of China Tier 1 Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) Companies
3.8.2 List of China Tier 2 and Tier 3 Vanillic Acid (CAS 121-34-6) Companies

…continued

[email protected]

Contact Details:

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news News

Global Intra-Ocular Lens Industry Market 2020 Research during the Ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic, Growth and Research Methodology by Forecast to 2025

NxtGen Report

Global IntraOcular Lens research report 2020-2025 contains information related to product details and profile of leading key players. Global IntraOcular Lens report highlights the current and future market trends in the industry. The report provides valuable insights of the players impacting the market such as their size, industry synopsis, and growth rate. IntraOcular Lens research […]
All news

Battery Stack Balancers Market Market Emerging Trends, Size, Share and Growth Analysis by 2030

atul

Analysis of the Global Battery Stack Balancers Market Market ResearchMoz recently published a market study which highlights the various factors that are expected to influence the dynamics of the global Battery Stack Balancers Market market over the forecast period (2020-2030). According to the report, owing to a range of factors including factor 1, factor 2 […]
All news

Lithography Industrial Labels Market Size 2021 | Driving Factors by Manufacturers – HP Inc. (U.S.), Dunmore Corporation (U.S.), Cenveo, Inc. (U.S.), Cannon Inc. (U.S.)

Mark Willams

Fort Collins, Colorado: “The research report provides a detailed analysis of growth factors and factors that may impede future growth in the Lithography Industrial Labels Market. Therefore, the report covers the challenges and risks faced during the forecast period. The report also covers key trends and opportunities that may impact the growth of the Lithography […]