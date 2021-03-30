All news

VCI Film Market in China – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

VCI Film market, Corrosion inhibitors can be applied to items to help prevent rust and corrosion. Volatile corrosion inhibitors (VCI) or vapor phase corrosion inhibitors can be provided inside a package in a pouch or can be incorporated in a saturated overwrap of special paper. Many of these are organic salts that condense on the metal to resist corrosion. Some films also have VCI emitting capability.
Films are available with copper ions in the polymer structure, these neutralize the corrosive gas in a package and deter rust.

This report contains market size and forecasts of VCI Film in China, including the following market information:
China VCI Film Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
China VCI Film Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)
China VCI Film Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)
Top Five Competitors in China VCI Film Market 2019 (%)
The global VCI Film market was valued at 375 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 455.4 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. While the VCI Film market size in China was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the VCI Film manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on VCI Film production and consumption in China
Total Market by Segment:
China VCI Film Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)
China VCI Film Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
VCI Stretch film
VCI Shrink film

China VCI Film Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)
China VCI Film Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Machinery Industry
Electronic industry

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total VCI Film Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total VCI Film Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)
Total China VCI Film Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)
Total China VCI Film Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Cortec
Aicello Corporation
NTIC
Branopac
Daubert
MetPro Group
Nantong Yongyu Anti-Rust
Shenyang VCI

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 VCI Film Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 China VCI Film Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: China VCI Film Overall Market Size
2.1 China VCI Film Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 China VCI Film Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 China VCI Film Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top VCI Film Players in China (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top China VCI Film Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 China VCI Film Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 China VCI Film Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 China VCI Film Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 VCI Film Companies in China, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 China Manufacturers VCI Film Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 VCI Film Players in China
3.8.1 List of China Tier 1 VCI Film Companies
3.8.2 List of China Tier 2 and Tier 3 VCI Film Companies

…continued

