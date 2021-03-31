All news

Anthrax Vaccines Market ize, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Anthrax is a serious disease that can affect both animals and humans. It is caused by bacteria called Bacillus anthracis. People can get anthrax from contact with infected animals, wool, meat, or hides.Anthrax vaccine protects against anthrax disease. Anthrax vaccine was licensed in 1970.Based on limited but sound evidence, the vaccine protects against both cutaneous (skin) and inhalation anthrax.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Anthrax Vaccines in Southeast Asia, including the following market information:
Southeast Asia Anthrax Vaccines Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Southeast Asia Anthrax Vaccines Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Doses)
Southeast Asia Anthrax Vaccines Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Doses)
Top Five Competitors in Southeast Asia Anthrax Vaccines Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Anthrax Vaccines manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Anthrax Vaccines production and consumption in Southeast Asia
Total Market by Segment:
Southeast Asia Anthrax Vaccines Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Doses)
Southeast Asia Anthrax Vaccines Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Live Vaccines
Cell free PA Vaccines

Southeast Asia Anthrax Vaccines Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Doses)
Southeast Asia Anthrax Vaccines Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Human Use
Animal Use

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Anthrax Vaccines Market Competitors Revenues in Southeast Asia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Anthrax Vaccines Market Competitors Revenues Share in Southeast Asia, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Southeast Asia Anthrax Vaccines Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (M Doses)
Total Southeast Asia Anthrax Vaccines Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Emergent BioSolutions
Merial
Merck
Zoetis
Bayer Sanidad Animal
Colorado Serum
PharmAthene
Tiankang
Biogénesis-Bago
CAVAC
Rosenbusch
Agrovet
Vecol
CVCRI
IVPM
Prondil
CDV
Indian Immunologicals
Botswana Vaccine Institute
Ceva Santé Animale
Intervac

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Anthrax Vaccines Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Southeast Asia Anthrax Vaccines Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Southeast Asia Anthrax Vaccines Overall Market Size
2.1 Southeast Asia Anthrax Vaccines Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Southeast Asia Anthrax Vaccines Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Southeast Asia Anthrax Vaccines Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Anthrax Vaccines Players in Southeast Asia (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top Southeast Asia Anthrax Vaccines Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Southeast Asia Anthrax Vaccines Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 Southeast Asia Anthrax Vaccines Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 Southeast Asia Anthrax Vaccines Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Anthrax Vaccines Companies in Southeast Asia, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 Southeast Asia Manufacturers Anthrax Vaccines Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Anthrax Vaccines Players in Southeast Asia
3.8.1 List of Southeast Asia Tier 1 Anthrax Vaccines Companies
3.8.2 List of Southeast Asia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Anthrax Vaccines Companies

4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Southeast Asia Anthrax Vaccines Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 Live Vaccines
4.1.3 Cell free PA Vaccines
4.2 By Type – Southeast Asia Anthrax Vaccines Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – Southeast Asia Anthrax Vaccines Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – Southeast Asia Anthrax Vaccines Revenue, 2021-2026
4.2.3 By Type – Southeast Asia Anthrax Vaccines Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
4.3 By Type – Southeast Asia Anthrax Vaccines Sales & Forecasts
4.3.1 By Type – Southeast Asia Anthrax Vaccines Sales, 2015-2020
4.3.2 By Type – Southeast Asia Anthrax Vaccines Sales, 2021-2026
4.3.3 By Type – Southeast Asia Anthrax Vaccines Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
4.4 By Type – Southeast Asia Anthrax Vaccines Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
5 Sights by Application
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 By Application – Southeast Asia Anthrax Vaccines Market Size, 2020 & 2026
5.1.2 Human Use
5.1.3 Animal Use
5.2 By Application – Southeast Asia Anthrax Vaccines Revenue & Forecasts
5.2.1 By Application – Southeast Asia Anthrax Vaccines Revenue, 2015-2020
5.2.2 By Application – Southeast Asia Anthrax Vaccines Revenue, 2021-2026
5.2.3 By Application – Southeast Asia Anthrax Vaccines Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
5.3 By Application – Southeast Asia Anthrax Vaccines Sales & Forecasts
5.3.1 By Application – Southeast Asia Anthrax Vaccines Sales, 2015-2020
5.3.2 By Application – Southeast Asia Anthrax Vaccines Sales, 2021-2026
5.3.3 By Application – Southeast Asia Anthrax Vaccines Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
5.4 By Application – Southeast Asia Anthrax Vaccines Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles
6.1 Emergent BioSolutions
6.1.1 Emergent BioSolutions Corporate Summary
6.1.2 Emergent BioSolutions Business Overview
6.1.3 Emergent BioSolutions Anthrax Vaccines Major Product Offerings
6.1.4 Emergent BioSolutions Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)
6.1.5 Emergent BioSolutions Key News
6.2 Merial
6.2.1 Merial Corporate Summary
6.2.2 Merial Business Overview
6.2.3 Merial Anthrax Vaccines Major Product Offerings
6.2.4 Merial Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)
6.2.5 Merial Key News
6.3 Merck
6.3.1 Merck Corporate Summary
6.3.2 Merck Business Overview
6.3.3 Merck Anthrax Vaccines Major Product Offerings
6.3.4 Merck Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)
6.3.5 Merck Key News

..…continued.

