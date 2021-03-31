Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel Market in China – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel is specific clothing designed to protect the wearer’s body from injury or infection. It is generally used in special environment such as high temperature, low temperature, strong acid, strong alkali, radiation and so on.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel in China, including the following market information:

China Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

China Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

China Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in China Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel production and consumption in China

Total Market by Segment:

China Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

China Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Heavy Aramid Fiber Protective Clothing

Aramid Fiber Workwear

China Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

China Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Firefighting & Law Enforcement Industry

Oil & Gas Industry

Construction & Manufacturing Industry

Mining Industry

Military Industry

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)

Total China Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total China Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

DowDuPont

Honeywell

Lakeland

Uvex

Delta Plus

Excalor

Respirex

Drager

Ansell

TST Sweden

STS

SanCheong

Asatex

Huatong

