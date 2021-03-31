All news

Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel Market in India – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel is specific clothing designed to protect the wearer’s body from injury or infection. It is generally used in special environment such as high temperature, low temperature, strong acid, strong alkali, radiation and so on.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel in India, including the following market information:
India Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
India Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
India Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)
Top Five Competitors in India Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel Market 2019 (%)
The global Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel market was valued at 1915.4 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2169.1 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel production and consumption in India
Total Market by Segment:
India Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
India Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Heavy Aramid Fiber Protective Clothing
Aramid Fiber Workwear

India Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)
India Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Firefighting & Law Enforcement Industry
Oil & Gas Industry
Construction & Manufacturing Industry
Mining Industry
Military Industry
Others

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel Market Competitors Revenues in India, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel Market Competitors Revenues Share in India, by Players 2019 (%)
Total India Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)
Total India Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
DowDuPont
Honeywell
Lakeland
Uvex
Delta Plus
Excalor
Respirex
Drager
Ansell
TST Sweden
STS
SanCheong
Asatex
Huatong

Table of Content:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 India Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: India Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel Overall Market Size
2.1 India Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 India Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 India Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel Players in India (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top India Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 India Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 India Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 India Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel Companies in India, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 India Manufacturers Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel Players in India
3.8.1 List of India Tier 1 Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel Companies
3.8.2 List of India Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel Companies

4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – India Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 Heavy Aramid Fiber Protective Clothing
4.1.3 Aramid Fiber Workwear
4.2 By Type – India Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – India Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – India Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel Revenue, 2021-2026
4.2.3 By Type – India Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
4.3 By Type – India Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel Sales & Forecasts
4.3.1 By Type – India Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel Sales, 2015-2020
4.3.2 By Type – India Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel Sales, 2021-2026
4.3.3 By Type – India Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
4.4 By Type – India Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
5 Sights by Application
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 By Application – India Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel Market Size, 2020 & 2026
5.1.2 Firefighting & Law Enforcement Industry
5.1.3 Oil & Gas Industry
5.1.4 Construction & Manufacturing Industry
5.1.5 Mining Industry
5.1.6 Military Industry

