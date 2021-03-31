Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel Market in Southeast Asia – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel is specific clothing designed to protect the wearer’s body from injury or infection. It is generally used in special environment such as high temperature, low temperature, strong acid, strong alkali, radiation and so on.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel in Southeast Asia, including the following market information:

Southeast Asia Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Southeast Asia Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Southeast Asia Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in Southeast Asia Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel Market 2019 (%)

The global Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel market was valued at 1915.4 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2169.1 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel production and consumption in Southeast Asia

Total Market by Segment:

Southeast Asia Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Southeast Asia Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Heavy Aramid Fiber Protective Clothing

Aramid Fiber Workwear

Southeast Asia Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Southeast Asia Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Firefighting & Law Enforcement Industry

Oil & Gas Industry

Construction & Manufacturing Industry

Mining Industry

Military Industry

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel Market Competitors Revenues in Southeast Asia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel Market Competitors Revenues Share in Southeast Asia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Southeast Asia Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total Southeast Asia Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

DowDuPont

Honeywell

Lakeland

Uvex

Delta Plus

Excalor

Respirex

Drager

Ansell

TST Sweden

STS

SanCheong

Asatex

Huatong

Table of Content:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Southeast Asia Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Southeast Asia Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel Overall Market Size

2.1 Southeast Asia Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Southeast Asia Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Southeast Asia Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel Players in Southeast Asia (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Southeast Asia Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Southeast Asia Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Southeast Asia Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Southeast Asia Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel Companies in Southeast Asia, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Southeast Asia Manufacturers Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel Players in Southeast Asia

3.8.1 List of Southeast Asia Tier 1 Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel Companies

3.8.2 List of Southeast Asia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Southeast Asia Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Heavy Aramid Fiber Protective Clothing

4.1.3 Aramid Fiber Workwear

4.2 By Type – Southeast Asia Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Southeast Asia Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Southeast Asia Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Southeast Asia Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Southeast Asia Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Southeast Asia Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Southeast Asia Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Southeast Asia Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Southeast Asia Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Southeast Asia Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Firefighting & Law Enforcement Industry

5.1.3 Oil & Gas Industry

5.1.4 Construction & Manufacturing Industry

5.1.5 Mining Industry

5.1.6 Military Industry

5.1.7 Others

5.2 By Application – Southeast Asia Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Southeast Asia Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Southeast Asia Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Southeast Asia Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Southeast Asia Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Southeast Asia Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Southeast Asia Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Southeast Asia Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Southeast Asia Aramid Fiber Protective Apparel Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

……Continuned

