Barium Sulfate Market in China – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Barium sulfate with the chemical formula BaSO. It is a white crystalline solid that is odorless and. It occurs as the mineral, which is the main commercial source of and materials.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Barium Sulfate in China, including the following market information:
China Barium Sulfate Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
China Barium Sulfate Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)
China Barium Sulfate Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)
Top Five Competitors in China Barium Sulfate Market 2019 (%)
The global Barium Sulfate market was valued at 557 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 666.7 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Barium Sulfate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Barium Sulfate production and consumption in China
Total Market by Segment:
China Barium Sulfate Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)
China Barium Sulfate Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Precipitated Barium Sulfate (D50>0.5μm）
Ultra – fine Precipitated Barium Sulfate (D50≤0.5μm）

China Barium Sulfate Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)
China Barium Sulfate Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Paints & Coating Industry
Plastic Industry
Rubber Industry
Ink Industry
Others

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Barium Sulfate Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Barium Sulfate Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)
Total China Barium Sulfate Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)
Total China Barium Sulfate Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Shenzhou Jiaxin Chemical
Sachtleben Chemie GmbH
Redstar
Shanxi Fuhua Chem
Long Fu Group
Onmillion Nano Material
Xingtang Xuri Chemical
Hoten
Lianzhuang Technology
Cimbar
Sakai Chem

Table of Content:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Barium Sulfate Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 China Barium Sulfate Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: China Barium Sulfate Overall Market Size
2.1 China Barium Sulfate Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 China Barium Sulfate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 China Barium Sulfate Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Barium Sulfate Players in China (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top China Barium Sulfate Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 China Barium Sulfate Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 China Barium Sulfate Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 China Barium Sulfate Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Barium Sulfate Companies in China, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 China Manufacturers Barium Sulfate Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Barium Sulfate Players in China
3.8.1 List of China Tier 1 Barium Sulfate Companies
3.8.2 List of China Tier 2 and Tier 3 Barium Sulfate Companies

4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – China Barium Sulfate Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 Precipitated Barium Sulfate (D50>0.5μm）
4.1.3 Ultra – fine Precipitated Barium Sulfate (D50≤0.5μm）
4.2 By Type – China Barium Sulfate Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – China Barium Sulfate Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – China Barium Sulfate Revenue, 2021-2026
4.2.3 By Type – China Barium Sulfate Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
4.3 By Type – China Barium Sulfate Sales & Forecasts
4.3.1 By Type – China Barium Sulfate Sales, 2015-2020
4.3.2 By Type – China Barium Sulfate Sales, 2021-2026
4.3.3 By Type – China Barium Sulfate Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
4.4 By Type – China Barium Sulfate Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
5 Sights by Application
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 By Application – China Barium Sulfate Market Size, 2020 & 2026
5.1.2 Paints & Coating Industry
5.1.3 Plastic Industry
5.1.4 Rubber Industry
5.1.5 Ink Industry

……Continuned

