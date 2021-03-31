Barium Sulfate Market in Germany – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Barium sulfate with the chemical formula BaSO. It is a white crystalline solid that is odorless and. It occurs as the mineral, which is the main commercial source of and materials.

ALSO READ-http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-vector-network-analyzer-vna-market-research-report-2021-2021-03-19

This report contains market size and forecasts of Barium Sulfate in Germany, including the following market information:

Germany Barium Sulfate Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Germany Barium Sulfate Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Germany Barium Sulfate Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Top Five Competitors in Germany Barium Sulfate Market 2019 (%)

The global Barium Sulfate market was valued at 557 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 666.7 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

ALSO READ-http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-training-before-career-tbcmarket-research-report-2024-2021-03-16

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Barium Sulfate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

ALSO READ-http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-green-cars-market-research-report-2021-forecast-to-2026-2021-03-13

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Barium Sulfate production and consumption in Germany

Total Market by Segment:

Germany Barium Sulfate Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Germany Barium Sulfate Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Precipitated Barium Sulfate (D50>0.5μm）

Ultra – fine Precipitated Barium Sulfate (D50≤0.5μm）

Germany Barium Sulfate Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Germany Barium Sulfate Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Paints & Coating Industry

Plastic Industry

Rubber Industry

Ink Industry

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Barium Sulfate Market Competitors Revenues in Germany, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Barium Sulfate Market Competitors Revenues Share in Germany, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Germany Barium Sulfate Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

Total Germany Barium Sulfate Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Shenzhou Jiaxin Chemical

Sachtleben Chemie GmbH

Redstar

Shanxi Fuhua Chem

Long Fu Group

Onmillion Nano Material

Xingtang Xuri Chemical

Hoten

Lianzhuang Technology

Cimbar

Sakai Chem

Table of Content:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Barium Sulfate Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Germany Barium Sulfate Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Germany Barium Sulfate Overall Market Size

2.1 Germany Barium Sulfate Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Germany Barium Sulfate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Germany Barium Sulfate Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Barium Sulfate Players in Germany (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Germany Barium Sulfate Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Germany Barium Sulfate Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Germany Barium Sulfate Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Germany Barium Sulfate Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Barium Sulfate Companies in Germany, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Germany Manufacturers Barium Sulfate Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Barium Sulfate Players in Germany

3.8.1 List of Germany Tier 1 Barium Sulfate Companies

3.8.2 List of Germany Tier 2 and Tier 3 Barium Sulfate Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Germany Barium Sulfate Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Precipitated Barium Sulfate (D50>0.5μm）

4.1.3 Ultra – fine Precipitated Barium Sulfate (D50≤0.5μm）

4.2 By Type – Germany Barium Sulfate Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Germany Barium Sulfate Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Germany Barium Sulfate Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Germany Barium Sulfate Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Germany Barium Sulfate Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Germany Barium Sulfate Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Germany Barium Sulfate Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Germany Barium Sulfate Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Germany Barium Sulfate Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Germany Barium Sulfate Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Paints & Coating Industry

5.1.3 Plastic Industry

5.1.4 Rubber Industry

5.1.5 Ink Industry

……Continuned

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105