Barium Sulfate Market in Japan – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Barium sulfate with the chemical formula BaSO. It is a white crystalline solid that is odorless and. It occurs as the mineral, which is the main commercial source of and materials.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Barium Sulfate in Japan, including the following market information:
Japan Barium Sulfate Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Japan Barium Sulfate Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)
Japan Barium Sulfate Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)
Top Five Competitors in Japan Barium Sulfate Market 2019 (%)
The global Barium Sulfate market was valued at 557 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 666.7 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Barium Sulfate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Barium Sulfate production and consumption in Japan
Total Market by Segment:
Japan Barium Sulfate Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)
Japan Barium Sulfate Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Precipitated Barium Sulfate (D50>0.5μm）
Ultra – fine Precipitated Barium Sulfate (D50≤0.5μm）

Japan Barium Sulfate Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)
Japan Barium Sulfate Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Paints & Coating Industry
Plastic Industry
Rubber Industry
Ink Industry
Others

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Barium Sulfate Market Competitors Revenues in Japan, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Barium Sulfate Market Competitors Revenues Share in Japan, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Japan Barium Sulfate Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)
Total Japan Barium Sulfate Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Shenzhou Jiaxin Chemical
Sachtleben Chemie GmbH
Redstar
Shanxi Fuhua Chem
Long Fu Group
Onmillion Nano Material
Xingtang Xuri Chemical
Hoten
Lianzhuang Technology
Cimbar
Sakai Chem

Table of Content:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Barium Sulfate Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Japan Barium Sulfate Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Japan Barium Sulfate Overall Market Size
2.1 Japan Barium Sulfate Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Japan Barium Sulfate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Japan Barium Sulfate Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Barium Sulfate Players in Japan (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top Japan Barium Sulfate Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Japan Barium Sulfate Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 Japan Barium Sulfate Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 Japan Barium Sulfate Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Barium Sulfate Companies in Japan, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 Japan Manufacturers Barium Sulfate Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Barium Sulfate Players in Japan
3.8.1 List of Japan Tier 1 Barium Sulfate Companies
3.8.2 List of Japan Tier 2 and Tier 3 Barium Sulfate Companies

4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Japan Barium Sulfate Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 Precipitated Barium Sulfate (D50>0.5μm）
4.1.3 Ultra – fine Precipitated Barium Sulfate (D50≤0.5μm）
4.2 By Type – Japan Barium Sulfate Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – Japan Barium Sulfate Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – Japan Barium Sulfate Revenue, 2021-2026
4.2.3 By Type – Japan Barium Sulfate Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
4.3 By Type – Japan Barium Sulfate Sales & Forecasts
4.3.1 By Type – Japan Barium Sulfate Sales, 2015-2020
4.3.2 By Type – Japan Barium Sulfate Sales, 2021-2026
4.3.3 By Type – Japan Barium Sulfate Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
4.4 By Type – Japan Barium Sulfate Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
5 Sights by Application
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 By Application – Japan Barium Sulfate Market Size, 2020 & 2026
5.1.2 Paints & Coating Industry
5.1.3 Plastic Industry
5.1.4 Rubber Industry
5.1.5 Ink Industry
5.1.6 Others

……Continuned

