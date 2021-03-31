All news

Barium Sulfate Market in South Korea – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Barium sulfate with the chemical formula BaSO. It is a white crystalline solid that is odorless and. It occurs as the mineral, which is the main commercial source of and materials.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Barium Sulfate in South Korea, including the following market information:
South Korea Barium Sulfate Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
South Korea Barium Sulfate Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)
South Korea Barium Sulfate Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)
Top Five Competitors in South Korea Barium Sulfate Market 2019 (%)
The global Barium Sulfate market was valued at 557 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 666.7 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Barium Sulfate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Barium Sulfate production and consumption in South Korea
Total Market by Segment:
South Korea Barium Sulfate Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)
South Korea Barium Sulfate Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Precipitated Barium Sulfate (D50>0.5μm）
Ultra – fine Precipitated Barium Sulfate (D50≤0.5μm）

South Korea Barium Sulfate Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)
South Korea Barium Sulfate Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Paints & Coating Industry
Plastic Industry
Rubber Industry
Ink Industry
Others

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Barium Sulfate Market Competitors Revenues in South Korea, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Barium Sulfate Market Competitors Revenues Share in South Korea, by Players 2019 (%)
Total South Korea Barium Sulfate Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)
Total South Korea Barium Sulfate Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Shenzhou Jiaxin Chemical
Sachtleben Chemie GmbH
Redstar
Shanxi Fuhua Chem
Long Fu Group
Onmillion Nano Material
Xingtang Xuri Chemical
Hoten
Lianzhuang Technology
Cimbar
Sakai Chem

Table of Content:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Barium Sulfate Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 South Korea Barium Sulfate Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: South Korea Barium Sulfate Overall Market Size
2.1 South Korea Barium Sulfate Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 South Korea Barium Sulfate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 South Korea Barium Sulfate Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Barium Sulfate Players in South Korea (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top South Korea Barium Sulfate Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 South Korea Barium Sulfate Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 South Korea Barium Sulfate Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 South Korea Barium Sulfate Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Barium Sulfate Companies in South Korea, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 South Korea Manufacturers Barium Sulfate Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Barium Sulfate Players in South Korea
3.8.1 List of South Korea Tier 1 Barium Sulfate Companies
3.8.2 List of South Korea Tier 2 and Tier 3 Barium Sulfate Companies

4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – South Korea Barium Sulfate Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 Precipitated Barium Sulfate (D50>0.5μm）
4.1.3 Ultra – fine Precipitated Barium Sulfate (D50≤0.5μm）
4.2 By Type – South Korea Barium Sulfate Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – South Korea Barium Sulfate Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – South Korea Barium Sulfate Revenue, 2021-2026
4.2.3 By Type – South Korea Barium Sulfate Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
4.3 By Type – South Korea Barium Sulfate Sales & Forecasts
4.3.1 By Type – South Korea Barium Sulfate Sales, 2015-2020
4.3.2 By Type – South Korea Barium Sulfate Sales, 2021-2026
4.3.3 By Type – South Korea Barium Sulfate Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
4.4 By Type – South Korea Barium Sulfate Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
5 Sights by Application
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 By Application – South Korea Barium Sulfate Market Size, 2020 & 2026
5.1.2 Paints & Coating Industry
5.1.3 Plastic Industry

……Continuned

