Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Market in Malaysia – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

At room temperature, Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) is a colorless liquid with a foul odor. It is weakly acidic, heavier than water, insoluble in water, soluble in ethanol, benzene and ether. It has a stimulating effect on the skin, eyes, and mucous membranes. At higher concentrations, it can paralyze the central nervous system. Applying on the skin can cause dermatitis and ulcers. Similar to phenol. It is corrosive and flammable. When exposed to open flames, high heat or contact with oxidants, there is a danger of causing explosion. In case of acid, hydrogen sulfide is decomposed. Mainly used in the synthesis of pesticides and medicines.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) in Malaysia, including the following market information:

Malaysia Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Malaysia Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Malaysia Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Top Five Competitors in Malaysia Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Market 2019 (%)

The global Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) market was valued at 21 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 27 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) production and consumption in Malaysia

Total Market by Segment:

Malaysia Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Malaysia Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Purity 98%-99%

Purity>99%

Purity: 98-99% is most used type, accounted for 76.31% market share in 2019.

Malaysia Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Malaysia Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Pharmaceutical

Pesticide

Photoinitiator

Demand of pharmaceuticals occupied most of market share of about 45.67% in 2019, followed by photoinitiators of 30.01% market share.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Market Competitors Revenues in Malaysia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Market Competitors Revenues Share in Malaysia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Malaysia Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

Total Malaysia Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Sumitomo Seika

Zhejiang Yangfan New Materials

Table of Content:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Malaysia Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Malaysia Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Overall Market Size

2.1 Malaysia Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Malaysia Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Malaysia Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Players in Malaysia (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Malaysia Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Malaysia Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Malaysia Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Malaysia Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Companies in Malaysia, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Malaysia Manufacturers Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Players in Malaysia

3.8.1 List of Malaysia Tier 1 Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Companies

3.8.2 List of Malaysia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Malaysia Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Purity 98%-99%

4.1.3 Purity>99%

4.2 By Type – Malaysia Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Malaysia Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Malaysia Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Malaysia Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Malaysia Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Malaysia Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Malaysia Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Malaysia Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Malaysia Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Malaysia Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Market Size, 2020 & 2026

……Continuned

