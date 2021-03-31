Bio-ethanol Market in India – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Bio-ethanol is an alcohol made by fermentation, mostly from carbohydrates produced in sugar or starch crops such as corn, sugarcane, or sweet sorghum. Cellulosic biomass, derived from non-food sources, such as trees and grasses, is also being developed as a feedstock for ethanol production.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Bio-ethanol in India, including the following market information:
India Bio-ethanol Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
India Bio-ethanol Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
India Bio-ethanol Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
Top Five Competitors in India Bio-ethanol Market 2019 (%)
The global Bio-ethanol market was valued at xx million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2026, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. While the Bio-ethanol market size in India was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Bio-ethanol manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Bio-ethanol production and consumption in India
Total Market by Segment:
India Bio-ethanol Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
India Bio-ethanol Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Corn Source
Cassava Source
Other Source
India Bio-ethanol Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
India Bio-ethanol Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Gasoline
Other Biofuels
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Bio-ethanol Market Competitors Revenues in India, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Bio-ethanol Market Competitors Revenues Share in India, by Players 2019 (%)
Total India Bio-ethanol Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)
Total India Bio-ethanol Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
COFCO
Tianguan
Jilin Fuel Alcohol
ZTE Energy
Longlive Bio-Technology
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Bio-ethanol Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 India Bio-ethanol Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 COVID-19 Impact: India Bio-ethanol Overall Market Size
2.1 India Bio-ethanol Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 India Bio-ethanol Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 India Bio-ethanol Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Bio-ethanol Players in India (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top India Bio-ethanol Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 India Bio-ethanol Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 India Bio-ethanol Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 India Bio-ethanol Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Bio-ethanol Companies in India, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 India Manufacturers Bio-ethanol Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bio-ethanol Players in India
3.8.1 List of India Tier 1 Bio-ethanol Companies
3.8.2 List of India Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bio-ethanol Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – India Bio-ethanol Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 Corn Source
4.1.3 Cassava Source
4.1.4 Other Source
4.2 By Type – India Bio-ethanol Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – India Bio-ethanol Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – India Bio-ethanol Revenue, 2021-2026
4.2.3 By Type – India Bio-ethanol Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
4.3 By Type – India Bio-ethanol Sales & Forecasts
4.3.1 By Type – India Bio-ethanol Sales, 2015-2020
4.3.2 By Type – India Bio-ethanol Sales, 2021-2026
4.3.3 By Type – India Bio-ethanol Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
4.4 By Type – India Bio-ethanol Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
5 Sights by Application
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 By Application – India Bio-ethanol Market Size, 2020 & 2026
5.1.2 Gasoline
5.1.3 Other Biofuels
5.2 By Application – India Bio-ethanol Revenue & Forecasts
5.2.1 By Application – India Bio-ethanol Revenue, 2015-2020
5.2.2 By Application – India Bio-ethanol Revenue, 2021-2026
5.2.3 By Application – India Bio-ethanol Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
5.3 By Application – India Bio-ethanol Sales & Forecasts
5.3.1 By Application – India Bio-ethanol Sales, 2015-2020
5.3.2 By Application – India Bio-ethanol Sales, 2021-2026
5.3.3 By Application – India Bio-ethanol Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
5.4 By Application – India Bio-ethanol Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles
6.1 COFCO
6.1.1 COFCO Corporate Summary
6.1.2 COFCO Business Overview
6.1.3 COFCO Bio-ethanol Major Product Offerings
6.1.4 COFCO Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)
6.1.5 COFCO Key News
6.2 Tianguan
6.2.1 Tianguan Corporate Summary
6.2.2 Tianguan Business Overview
6.2.3 Tianguan Bio-ethanol Major Product Offerings
6.2.4 Tianguan Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)
6.2.5 Tianguan Key News
6.3 Jilin Fuel Alcohol
6.3.1 Jilin Fuel Alcohol Corporate Summary
6.3.2 Jilin Fuel Alcohol Business Overview
6.3.3 Jilin Fuel Alcohol Bio-ethanol Major Product Offerings
6.3.4 Jilin Fuel Alcohol Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)
6.3.5 Jilin Fuel Alcohol Key News
6.4 ZTE Energy
6.4.1 ZTE Energy Corporate Summary
6.4.2 ZTE Energy Business Overview
6.4.3 ZTE Energy Bio-ethanol Major Product Offerings
6.4.4 ZTE Energy Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)
6.4.5 ZTE Energy Key News
6.5 Longlive Bio-Technology
6.5.1 Longlive Bio-Technology Corporate Summary
6.5.2 Longlive Bio-Technology Business Overview
6.5.3 Longlive Bio-Technology Bio-ethanol Major Product Offerings
6.5.4 Longlive Bio-Technology Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)
6.5.5 Longlive Bio-Technology Key News
6.6 SDIC Guangdong Bio-Energy
6.6.1 SDIC Guangdong Bio-Energy Corporate Summary
6.6.2 SDIC Guangdong Bio-Energy Business Overview
6.6.3 SDIC Guangdong Bio-Energy Bio-ethanol Major Product Offerings
6.6.4 SDIC Guangdong Bio-Energy Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)
6.6.5 SDIC Guangdong Bio-Energy Key News
7 Bio-ethanol Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis
7.1 Bio-ethanol Production Capacity and Value in India, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026
7.1.1 India Bio-ethanol Production Capacity, 2015-2026
7.1.2 India Bio-ethanol Production 2015-2026
7.1.3 India Bio-ethanol Production Value 2015-2026
7.2 Key Local Bio-ethanol Manufacturers in India
7.2.1 India Key Local Bio-ethanol Manufacturers Production Capacity
7.2.2 India Key Local Bio-ethanol Manufacturers Production
7.2.3 India Key Local Bio-ethanol Manufacturers Production Value
7.2.4 The Proportion of Bio-ethanol Production Sold in India and Sold Other Than India by Manufacturers
7.3 Bio-ethanol Export and Import in India
7.3.1 India Bio-ethanol Export Market
7.3.2 India Bio-ethanol Source of Imports
8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
8.1 PESTLE Analysis for India Bio-ethanol Market
8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.3 Market Drivers
8.4 Market Restraints
9 COVID-19 Impact on Bio-ethanol Supply Chain Analysis
9.1 Supply Chain Analysis
9.2 Upstream Market Analysis
9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis
9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis
9.4.1 Marketing Channels
9.4.2 Bio-ethanol Distributors and Sales Agents in India
10 Conclusion
11 Appendix
11.1 Note
11.2 Examples of Clients
11.3 Disclaimer
List of Tables
Table 1. Key Players of Bio-ethanol in India
Table 2. Top Players in India, Ranking by Revenue (2019)
Table 3. India Bio-ethanol Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020
Table 4. India Bio-ethanol Revenue Share by Companies, 2015-2020
Table 5. India Bio-ethanol Sales by Companies, (K MT), 2015-2020
Table 6. India Bio-ethanol Sales Share by Companies, 2015-2020
Table 7. Key Manufacturers Bio-ethanol Price (2015-2020) (USD/MT)
Table 8. India Manufacturers Bio-ethanol Product Type
Table 9. List of India Tier 1 Bio-ethanol Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share
Table 10. List of India Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bio-ethanol Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share
Table 11. By Type – Bio-ethanol Revenue in India (US$, Mn), 2015-2020
Table 12. By Type – Bio-ethanol Revenue in India (US$, Mn), 2021-2026
Table 13. By Type – Bio-ethanol Sales in India (K MT), 2015-2020
Table 14. By Type – Bio-ethanol Sales in India (K MT), 2021-2026
Table 15. By Application – Bio-ethanol Revenue in India, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020
Table 16. By Application – Bio-ethanol Revenue in India, (US$, Mn), 2021-2026
Table 17. By Application – Bio-ethanol Sales in India, (K MT), 2015-2020
Table 18. By Application – Bio-ethanol Sales in India, (K MT), 2021-2026
Table 19. COFCO Corporate Summary
Table 20. COFCO Bio-ethanol Product Offerings
Table 21. COFCO Bio-ethanol Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)
Table 22. Tianguan Corporate Summary
Table 23. Tianguan Bio-ethanol Product Offerings
Table 24. Tianguan Bio-ethanol Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)
Table 25. Jilin Fuel Alcohol Corporate Summary
Table 26. Jilin Fuel Alcohol Bio-ethanol Product Offerings
Table 27. Jilin Fuel Alcohol Bio-ethanol Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)
Table 28. ZTE Energy Corporate Summary
Table 29. ZTE Energy Bio-ethanol Product Offerings
Table 30. ZTE Energy Bio-ethanol Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)
Table 31. Longlive Bio-Technology Corporate Summary
Table 32. Longlive Bio-Technology Bio-ethanol Product Offerings
Table 33. Longlive Bio-Technology Bio-ethanol Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)
Table 34. SDIC Guangdong Bio-Energy Corporate Summary
Table 35. SDIC Guangdong Bio-Energy Bio-ethanol Product Offerings
Table 36. SDIC Guangdong Bio-Energy Bio-ethanol Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)
Table 37. Bio-ethanol Production Capacity (K MT) of Local Manufacturers in India, 2015-2020
Table 38. Bio-ethanol Production (K MT) of Local Manufacturers in India, 2015-2020
Table 39. India Bio-ethanol Production Market Share of Local Manufacturers, 2015-2020
Table 40. Bio-ethanol Production Value (US$, Mn) of Local Manufacturers in India, 2015-2020
Table 41. India Bio-ethanol Production Value Market Share of Local Manufacturers, 2015-2020
Table 42. The Percentage of Bio-ethanol Production Sold in India and Sold Other Than India by Manufacturers
Table 43. The Percentage of Bio-ethanol Production Sold in India and Sold Other Than India by Manufacturers
Table 44. Dangeguojia Bio-ethanol Sales (Consumption), Production, Export and Import, 2015-2020
Table 45. Raw Materials and Suppliers
Table 46. Bio-ethanol Downstream Clients in India
Table 47. Bio-ethanol Distributors and Sales Agents in India
List of Figures
Figure 1. Bio-ethanol Segment by Type
Figure 2. Bio-ethanol Segment by Application
Figure 3. Dangeguojia Bio-ethanol Market Overview: 2020
Figure 4. Key Caveats
Figure 5. Bio-ethanol Market Size in India, (US$, Mn) & (K MT): 2020 VS 2026
Figure 6. India Bio-ethanol Revenue, 2015-2026 (US$, Mn)
Figure 7. Bio-ethanol Sales in India: 2015-2026 (K MT)
Figure 8. The Top 3 and 5 Players Market Share by Bio-ethanol Revenue in 2019
Figure 9. By Type – India Bio-ethanol Incremental Growth, (US$, Mn), 2015-2026
Figure 10. By Type – India Bio-ethanol Market Share, 2015-2020
Figure 11. By Type – India Bio-ethanol Market Share, 2020-2026
Figure 12. By Type – India Bio-ethanol Price (USD/MT), 2015-2026
Figure 13. By Application – Bio-ethanol Revenue in India (US$, Mn), 2020 & 2026
Figure 14. By Application – India Bio-ethanol Market Share, 2015-2020
Figure 15. By Application – India Bio-ethanol Market Share, 2020-2026
Figure 16. By Application -India Bio-ethanol Price (USD/MT), 2015-2026
Figure 17. India Bio-ethanol Production Capacity (K MT), 2015-2026
Figure 18. India Bio-ethanol Actual Output (K MT), 2015-2026
Figure 19. India Bio-ethanol Production Value (US$, Mn), 2015-2026
Figure 20. The Percentage of India Bio-ethanol Export Destination, 2019
Figure 21. The Source of Imports of India Bio-ethanol, 2019
Figure 22. PEST Analysis for India Bio-ethanol Market in 2020
Figure 23. Bio-ethanol Market Opportunities & Trends in India
Figure 24. Bio-ethanol Market Drivers in India
Figure 25. Bio-ethanol Market Restraints in India
Figure 26. Bio-ethanol Industry Value Chain
