Bio-ethanol Market in South Korea – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Bio-ethanol is an alcohol made by fermentation, mostly from carbohydrates produced in sugar or starch crops such as corn, sugarcane, or sweet sorghum. Cellulosic biomass, derived from non-food sources, such as trees and grasses, is also being developed as a feedstock for ethanol production.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Bio-ethanol in South Korea, including the following market information:

South Korea Bio-ethanol Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

South Korea Bio-ethanol Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

South Korea Bio-ethanol Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in South Korea Bio-ethanol Market 2019 (%)

The global Bio-ethanol market was valued at xx million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2026, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. While the Bio-ethanol market size in South Korea was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Bio-ethanol manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Bio-ethanol production and consumption in South Korea

Total Market by Segment:

South Korea Bio-ethanol Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

South Korea Bio-ethanol Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Corn Source

Cassava Source

Other Source

South Korea Bio-ethanol Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

South Korea Bio-ethanol Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Gasoline

Other Biofuels

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Bio-ethanol Market Competitors Revenues in South Korea, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Bio-ethanol Market Competitors Revenues Share in South Korea, by Players 2019 (%)

Total South Korea Bio-ethanol Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total South Korea Bio-ethanol Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

COFCO

Tianguan

Jilin Fuel Alcohol

ZTE Energy

Longlive Bio-Technology

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Bio-ethanol Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 South Korea Bio-ethanol Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: South Korea Bio-ethanol Overall Market Size

2.1 South Korea Bio-ethanol Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 South Korea Bio-ethanol Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 South Korea Bio-ethanol Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Bio-ethanol Players in South Korea (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top South Korea Bio-ethanol Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 South Korea Bio-ethanol Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 South Korea Bio-ethanol Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 South Korea Bio-ethanol Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Bio-ethanol Companies in South Korea, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 South Korea Manufacturers Bio-ethanol Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bio-ethanol Players in South Korea

3.8.1 List of South Korea Tier 1 Bio-ethanol Companies

3.8.2 List of South Korea Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bio-ethanol Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – South Korea Bio-ethanol Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Corn Source

4.1.3 Cassava Source

4.1.4 Other Source

4.2 By Type – South Korea Bio-ethanol Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – South Korea Bio-ethanol Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – South Korea Bio-ethanol Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – South Korea Bio-ethanol Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – South Korea Bio-ethanol Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – South Korea Bio-ethanol Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – South Korea Bio-ethanol Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – South Korea Bio-ethanol Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – South Korea Bio-ethanol Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – South Korea Bio-ethanol Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Gasoline

5.1.3 Other Biofuels

5.2 By Application – South Korea Bio-ethanol Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – South Korea Bio-ethanol Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – South Korea Bio-ethanol Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – South Korea Bio-ethanol Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – South Korea Bio-ethanol Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – South Korea Bio-ethanol Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – South Korea Bio-ethanol Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – South Korea Bio-ethanol Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – South Korea Bio-ethanol Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 COFCO

6.1.1 COFCO Corporate Summary

6.1.2 COFCO Business Overview

6.1.3 COFCO Bio-ethanol Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 COFCO Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.1.5 COFCO Key News

6.2 Tianguan

6.2.1 Tianguan Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Tianguan Business Overview

6.2.3 Tianguan Bio-ethanol Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Tianguan Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Tianguan Key News

6.3 Jilin Fuel Alcohol

6.3.1 Jilin Fuel Alcohol Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Jilin Fuel Alcohol Business Overview

6.3.3 Jilin Fuel Alcohol Bio-ethanol Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Jilin Fuel Alcohol Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Jilin Fuel Alcohol Key News

6.4 ZTE Energy

6.4.1 ZTE Energy Corporate Summary

6.4.2 ZTE Energy Business Overview

6.4.3 ZTE Energy Bio-ethanol Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 ZTE Energy Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.4.5 ZTE Energy Key News

6.5 Longlive Bio-Technology

6.5.1 Longlive Bio-Technology Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Longlive Bio-Technology Business Overview

6.5.3 Longlive Bio-Technology Bio-ethanol Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Longlive Bio-Technology Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Longlive Bio-Technology Key News

6.6 SDIC Guangdong Bio-Energy

6.6.1 SDIC Guangdong Bio-Energy Corporate Summary

6.6.2 SDIC Guangdong Bio-Energy Business Overview

6.6.3 SDIC Guangdong Bio-Energy Bio-ethanol Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 SDIC Guangdong Bio-Energy Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.6.5 SDIC Guangdong Bio-Energy Key News

7 Bio-ethanol Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Bio-ethanol Production Capacity and Value in South Korea, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 South Korea Bio-ethanol Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 South Korea Bio-ethanol Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 South Korea Bio-ethanol Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Bio-ethanol Manufacturers in South Korea

7.2.1 South Korea Key Local Bio-ethanol Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 South Korea Key Local Bio-ethanol Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 South Korea Key Local Bio-ethanol Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Bio-ethanol Production Sold in South Korea and Sold Other Than South Korea by Manufacturers

7.3 Bio-ethanol Export and Import in South Korea

7.3.1 South Korea Bio-ethanol Export Market

7.3.2 South Korea Bio-ethanol Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for South Korea Bio-ethanol Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Bio-ethanol Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Bio-ethanol Distributors and Sales Agents in South Korea

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Disclaimer

List of Tables

Table 1. Key Players of Bio-ethanol in South Korea

Table 2. Top Players in South Korea, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. South Korea Bio-ethanol Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 4. South Korea Bio-ethanol Revenue Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 5. South Korea Bio-ethanol Sales by Companies, (K MT), 2015-2020

Table 6. South Korea Bio-ethanol Sales Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 7. Key Manufacturers Bio-ethanol Price (2015-2020) (USD/MT)

Table 8. South Korea Manufacturers Bio-ethanol Product Type

Table 9. List of South Korea Tier 1 Bio-ethanol Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 10. List of South Korea Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bio-ethanol Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 11. By Type – Bio-ethanol Revenue in South Korea (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 12. By Type – Bio-ethanol Revenue in South Korea (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 13. By Type – Bio-ethanol Sales in South Korea (K MT), 2015-2020

Table 14. By Type – Bio-ethanol Sales in South Korea (K MT), 2021-2026

Table 15. By Application – Bio-ethanol Revenue in South Korea, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 16. By Application – Bio-ethanol Revenue in South Korea, (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 17. By Application – Bio-ethanol Sales in South Korea, (K MT), 2015-2020

Table 18. By Application – Bio-ethanol Sales in South Korea, (K MT), 2021-2026

Table 19. COFCO Corporate Summary

Table 20. COFCO Bio-ethanol Product Offerings

Table 21. COFCO Bio-ethanol Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 22. Tianguan Corporate Summary

Table 23. Tianguan Bio-ethanol Product Offerings

Table 24. Tianguan Bio-ethanol Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 25. Jilin Fuel Alcohol Corporate Summary

Table 26. Jilin Fuel Alcohol Bio-ethanol Product Offerings

Table 27. Jilin Fuel Alcohol Bio-ethanol Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 28. ZTE Energy Corporate Summary

Table 29. ZTE Energy Bio-ethanol Product Offerings

Table 30. ZTE Energy Bio-ethanol Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 31. Longlive Bio-Technology Corporate Summary

Table 32. Longlive Bio-Technology Bio-ethanol Product Offerings

Table 33. Longlive Bio-Technology Bio-ethanol Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 34. SDIC Guangdong Bio-Energy Corporate Summary

Table 35. SDIC Guangdong Bio-Energy Bio-ethanol Product Offerings

Table 36. SDIC Guangdong Bio-Energy Bio-ethanol Sales (K MT), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/MT) (2015-2020)

Table 37. Bio-ethanol Production Capacity (K MT) of Local Manufacturers in South Korea, 2015-2020

Table 38. Bio-ethanol Production (K MT) of Local Manufacturers in South Korea, 2015-2020

Table 39. South Korea Bio-ethanol Production Market Share of Local Manufacturers, 2015-2020

Table 40. Bio-ethanol Production Value (US$, Mn) of Local Manufacturers in South Korea, 2015-2020

Table 41. South Korea Bio-ethanol Production Value Market Share of Local Manufacturers, 2015-2020

Table 42. The Percentage of Bio-ethanol Production Sold in South Korea and Sold Other Than South Korea by Manufacturers

Table 43. The Percentage of Bio-ethanol Production Sold in South Korea and Sold Other Than South Korea by Manufacturers

Table 44. Dangeguojia Bio-ethanol Sales (Consumption), Production, Export and Import, 2015-2020

Table 45. Raw Materials and Suppliers

Table 46. Bio-ethanol Downstream Clients in South Korea

Table 47. Bio-ethanol Distributors and Sales Agents in South Korea

List of Figures

Figure 1. Bio-ethanol Segment by Type

Figure 2. Bio-ethanol Segment by Application

Figure 3. Dangeguojia Bio-ethanol Market Overview: 2020

Figure 4. Key Caveats

Figure 5. Bio-ethanol Market Size in South Korea, (US$, Mn) & (K MT): 2020 VS 2026

Figure 6. South Korea Bio-ethanol Revenue, 2015-2026 (US$, Mn)

Figure 7. Bio-ethanol Sales in South Korea: 2015-2026 (K MT)

Figure 8. The Top 3 and 5 Players Market Share by Bio-ethanol Revenue in 2019

Figure 9. By Type – South Korea Bio-ethanol Incremental Growth, (US$, Mn), 2015-2026

Figure 10. By Type – South Korea Bio-ethanol Market Share, 2015-2020

Figure 11. By Type – South Korea Bio-ethanol Market Share, 2020-2026

Figure 12. By Type – South Korea Bio-ethanol Price (USD/MT), 2015-2026

Figure 13. By Application – Bio-ethanol Revenue in South Korea (US$, Mn), 2020 & 2026

Figure 14. By Application – South Korea Bio-ethanol Market Share, 2015-2020

Figure 15. By Application – South Korea Bio-ethanol Market Share, 2020-2026

Figure 16. By Application -South Korea Bio-ethanol Price (USD/MT), 2015-2026

Figure 17. South Korea Bio-ethanol Production Capacity (K MT), 2015-2026

Figure 18. South Korea Bio-ethanol Actual Output (K MT), 2015-2026

Figure 19. South Korea Bio-ethanol Production Value (US$, Mn), 2015-2026

Figure 20. The Percentage of South Korea Bio-ethanol Export Destination, 2019

Figure 21. The Source of Imports of South Korea Bio-ethanol, 2019

Figure 22. PEST Analysis for South Korea Bio-ethanol Market in 2020

Figure 23. Bio-ethanol Market Opportunities & Trends in South Korea

Figure 24. Bio-ethanol Market Drivers in South Korea

Figure 25. Bio-ethanol Market Restraints in South Korea

Figure 26. Bio-ethanol Industry Value Chain

