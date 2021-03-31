Butane Market in France – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Butane is an organic compound with the formula C4H10 that is an alkane with four carbon atoms. Butane is a gas at room temperature and atmospheric pressure.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Butane in France, including the following market information:

France Butane Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

France Butane Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M MT)

France Butane Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M MT)

Top Five Competitors in France Butane Market 2019 (%)

The global Butane market was valued at 85370 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 99940 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Butane manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Butane production and consumption in France

Total Market by Segment:

France Butane Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M MT)

France Butane Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

N-Butane

Isobutane

Butane can be mainly divided into N-Butane and Isobutane. N-Butane captures about 93.58% of butane market in 2018.

France Butane Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M MT)

France Butane Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

LPG and Other Fuel

Petrochemicals

Refineries

According to application， butane can be mainly divided into LPG, Petrochemicals and Refineries. LPG and Other Fuel is the largest application direction, which account for 54.31% of butane market in 2018.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Butane Market Competitors Revenues in France, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Butane Market Competitors Revenues Share in France, by Players 2019 (%)

Total France Butane Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (M MT)

Total France Butane Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Saudi Aramco

Sinopec

ADNOC

CNPC

Exxon Mobil

KNPC

Phillips66

Bharat Petroleum

Pemex

Total

Qatar Petroleum

Equinor

BP

Gazprom

Chevron Phillips Chemical

ConocoPhillips Company

Table of Content:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Butane Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 France Butane Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: France Butane Overall Market Size

2.1 France Butane Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 France Butane Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 France Butane Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Butane Players in France (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top France Butane Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 France Butane Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 France Butane Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 France Butane Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Butane Companies in France, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 France Manufacturers Butane Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Butane Players in France

3.8.1 List of France Tier 1 Butane Companies

3.8.2 List of France Tier 2 and Tier 3 Butane Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – France Butane Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 N-Butane

4.1.3 Isobutane

4.2 By Type – France Butane Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – France Butane Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – France Butane Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – France Butane Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – France Butane Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – France Butane Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – France Butane Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – France Butane Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – France Butane Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – France Butane Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 LPG and Other Fuel

5.1.3 Petrochemicals

5.1.4 Refineries

……Continuned

