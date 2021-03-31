All news

Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market in Brazil

marketresearchfutureComments Off on Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market in Brazil

Caprolactam, a white solid or a colourless liquid, is a lactam or a cyclic amide of caproic acid. Caprolactam is the precursor to Nylon 6, a widely used synthetic polymer.

 

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-passwordless-authentication-software-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-03-02

This report contains market size and forecasts of Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) in Brazil, including the following market information:
Brazil Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Brazil Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
Brazil Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
Top Five Competitors in Brazil Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market 2019 (%)
The global Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) market was valued at 10410 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 13160 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. While the Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) market size in Brazil was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

 

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-phosphate-for-food-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2024-2021-03-08

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) production and consumption in Brazil
Total Market by Segment:
Brazil Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
Brazil Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Solid Type
Liquid Type

 

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-cetyl-alcohol-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2026-2021-03-12

Brazil Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
Brazil Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Nylon 6 Fiber
Nylon 6 Resin
Others

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market Competitors Revenues in Brazil, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market Competitors Revenues Share in Brazil, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Brazil Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)
Total Brazil Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Fibrant
BASF
Sinopec
UBE
CPDC
AdvanSix
Capro
Lanxess
Hengyi
DOMO Chemicals
Shandong Haili Chemical
Hongye Group
Sumitomo Chemical
KuibyshevAzot
Fujian Tianchen
Luxi Chemical
Grodno Khimvolokno
Grupa Azoty
GSFC

 

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Brazil Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Brazil Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Overall Market Size
2.1 Brazil Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Brazil Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Brazil Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Players in Brazil (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top Brazil Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Brazil Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 Brazil Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 Brazil Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Companies in Brazil, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 Brazil Manufacturers Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Players in Brazil
3.8.1 List of Brazil Tier 1 Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Companies
3.8.2 List of Brazil Tier 2 and Tier 3 Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Companies

4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Brazil Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 Solid Type
4.1.3 Liquid Type
4.2 By Type – Brazil Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – Brazil Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – Brazil Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Revenue, 2021-2026
4.2.3 By Type – Brazil Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
4.3 By Type – Brazil Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Sales & Forecasts
4.3.1 By Type – Brazil Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Sales, 2015-2020
4.3.2 By Type – Brazil Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Sales, 2021-2026
4.3.3 By Type – Brazil Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
4.4 By Type – Brazil Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
5 Sights by Application
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 By Application – Brazil Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market Size, 2020 & 2026
5.1.2 Nylon 6 Fiber
5.1.3 Nylon 6 Resin
5.1.4 Others
5.2 By Application – Brazil Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Revenue & Forecasts
5.2.1 By Application – Brazil Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Revenue, 2015-2020
5.2.2 By Application – Brazil Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Revenue, 2021-2026
5.2.3 By Application – Brazil Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
5.3 By Application – Brazil Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Sales & Forecasts
5.3.1 By Application – Brazil Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Sales, 2015-2020
5.3.2 By Application – Brazil Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Sales, 2021-2026
5.3.3 By Application – Brazil Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
5.4 By Application – Brazil Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

 

 

….. continued

 

 

CONTACT DETAILS

[email protected]
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105

https://expresskeeper.com/
marketresearchfuture

Related Articles
All news News

Electron Beam Physical Vapor Deposition Coating-Asia Pacific Market Size, Top Key Players, Applications, Business Statistics, Trends and Forecast 2021-2027

Mark Willams

Fort Collins, Colorado: The Reports Globe added a new major research report covering the Electron Beam Physical Vapor Deposition Coating-Asia Pacific Market. The study aims to provide global investors with a groundbreaking decision-making tool that covers the key fundamentals of the Electron Beam Physical Vapor Deposition Coating-Asia Pacific market. The research report will give the […]
All news Energy News

Global Cast Iron Cast Iron Castings Market Size To Witness A Lucrative Growth Over 2020-2026

hiren.s

Global Cast Iron Cast Iron Castings Market Report Provides Business Overview, Market Trends, Industry Challenges, And Forecast Scope Market Research Store has published a report on global Cast Iron Cast Iron Castings market only after a thorough research, analytical tools, and sources. With the help of all the available latest development trends, future scope, and various business strategies, […]
All news

Covid-19 Outlook And Impact- Global Hydroplanes Market Industry 2020-2027 | Top Key Players: BERIEV AIRCRAFT COMPANY, AVIATION INDUSTRY CORPORATION of CHINA (AVIC), VIKING AIR, G1 AVIATION, Glasair Aviation, LISA Airplanes, SHINMAYWA INDUSTRIES, Tecnam Aircraft, TL Ultralight

Alex

The Hydroplanes Market report includes overview, which interprets value chain structure, industrial environment, regional analysis, applications, market size, and forecast. This is a latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally. This has brought along several changes in market conditions. The […]