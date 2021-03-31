Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market in France

Caprolactam, a white solid or a colourless liquid, is a lactam or a cyclic amide of caproic acid. Caprolactam is the precursor to Nylon 6, a widely used synthetic polymer.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) in France, including the following market information:

France Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

France Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

France Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in France Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market 2019 (%)

The global Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) market was valued at 10410 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 13160 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. While the Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) market size in France was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) production and consumption in France

Total Market by Segment:

France Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

France Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Solid Type

Liquid Type

France Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

France Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Nylon 6 Fiber

Nylon 6 Resin

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market Competitors Revenues in France, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market Competitors Revenues Share in France, by Players 2019 (%)

Total France Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total France Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Fibrant

BASF

Sinopec

UBE

CPDC

AdvanSix

Capro

Lanxess

Hengyi

DOMO Chemicals

Shandong Haili Chemical

Hongye Group

Sumitomo Chemical

KuibyshevAzot

Fujian Tianchen

Luxi Chemical

Grodno Khimvolokno

Grupa Azoty

GSFC

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 France Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: France Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Overall Market Size

2.1 France Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 France Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 France Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Players in France (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top France Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 France Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 France Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 France Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Companies in France, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 France Manufacturers Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Players in France

3.8.1 List of France Tier 1 Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Companies

3.8.2 List of France Tier 2 and Tier 3 Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – France Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Solid Type

4.1.3 Liquid Type

4.2 By Type – France Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – France Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – France Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – France Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – France Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – France Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – France Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – France Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – France Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

….. continued

