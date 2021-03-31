All news

Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market in Indonesia

marketresearchfutureComments Off on Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market in Indonesia

Caprolactam, a white solid or a colourless liquid, is a lactam or a cyclic amide of caproic acid. Caprolactam is the precursor to Nylon 6, a widely used synthetic polymer.

 

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-business-intelligence-bi-software-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-03-02

This report contains market size and forecasts of Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) in Indonesia, including the following market information:
Indonesia Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Indonesia Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
Indonesia Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
Top Five Competitors in Indonesia Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market 2019 (%)
The global Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) market was valued at 10410 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 13160 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. While the Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) market size in Indonesia was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

 

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-motorcycle-oxygen-sensor-industry-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2026-2021-03-08

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) production and consumption in Indonesia
Total Market by Segment:
Indonesia Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
Indonesia Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Solid Type
Liquid Type

 

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-osmium-powder-market-research-report-2021-2025-2021-03-12-121753714

Indonesia Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
Indonesia Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Nylon 6 Fiber
Nylon 6 Resin
Others

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market Competitors Revenues in Indonesia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market Competitors Revenues Share in Indonesia, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Indonesia Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)
Total Indonesia Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Fibrant
BASF
Sinopec
UBE
CPDC
AdvanSix
Capro
Lanxess
Hengyi
DOMO Chemicals
Shandong Haili Chemical
Hongye Group
Sumitomo Chemical
KuibyshevAzot
Fujian Tianchen
Luxi Chemical
Grodno Khimvolokno
Grupa Azoty
GSFC

 

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Indonesia Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Indonesia Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Overall Market Size
2.1 Indonesia Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Indonesia Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Indonesia Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Players in Indonesia (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top Indonesia Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Indonesia Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 Indonesia Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 Indonesia Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Companies in Indonesia, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 Indonesia Manufacturers Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Players in Indonesia
3.8.1 List of Indonesia Tier 1 Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Companies
3.8.2 List of Indonesia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Companies

4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Indonesia Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 Solid Type
4.1.3 Liquid Type
4.2 By Type – Indonesia Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – Indonesia Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – Indonesia Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Revenue, 2021-2026
4.2.3 By Type – Indonesia Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
4.3 By Type – Indonesia Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Sales & Forecasts
4.3.1 By Type – Indonesia Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Sales, 2015-2020
4.3.2 By Type – Indonesia Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Sales, 2021-2026
4.3.3 By Type – Indonesia Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
4.4 By Type – Indonesia Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
5 Sights by Application
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 By Application – Indonesia Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market Size, 2020 & 2026
5.1.2 Nylon 6 Fiber
5.1.3 Nylon 6 Resin
5.1.4 Others
5.2 By Application – Indonesia Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Revenue & Forecasts
5.2.1 By Application – Indonesia Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Revenue, 2015-2020
5.2.2 By Application – Indonesia Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Revenue, 2021-2026
5.2.3 By Application – Indonesia Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
5.3 By Application – Indonesia Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Sales & Forecasts
5.3.1 By Application – Indonesia Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Sales, 2015-2020
5.3.2 By Application – Indonesia Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Sales, 2021-2026
5.3.3 By Application – Indonesia Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
5.4 By Application – Indonesia Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

 

 

….. continued

 

 

CONTACT DETAILS

[email protected]
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105

https://expresskeeper.com/
marketresearchfuture

Related Articles
All news

Central Air Conditioning (Central A/C) Market Size and Forecast (2021-2027) | By Top Key Players – Midea, Rheem, Gree, Mitsubishi Electric, American Standard, Haier

Jess Bolton

Request Download Sample Company Profile New Jersey, United States,- This detailed market research captures the growth potential of Central Air Conditioning (Central A/C) Market and can help stakeholders to understand the most important trends and perspectives for the Central Air Conditioning (Central A/C) market and to identify growth opportunities and competitive scenarios. The report also focuses […]
All news

Bromine Market Size 2021 | Business Status, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Jess Bolton

Request Download Sample Pricing & Purchase Options Bromine Market was valued at USD 2.98 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 4.47 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2019 to 2026. The study of the Bromine Market is known for providing a detailed analysis of the segments and revenue shares […]
All news

Biostimulants Market Overview with Cost Structure Analysis and Growth Opportunities 2021-2026

mangesh

Biostimulants Market Research Report provides an analysis of key business players and geographic regions. Biostimulants Market report includes definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure, development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions distributors analysis. The report also provides supply and demand Figures, revenue, revenue, and shares. Biostimulants Market report is to recognize, explain and […]