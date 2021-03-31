All news

Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market in Japan

Caprolactam, a white solid or a colourless liquid, is a lactam or a cyclic amide of caproic acid. Caprolactam is the precursor to Nylon 6, a widely used synthetic polymer.

 

This report contains market size and forecasts of Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) in Japan, including the following market information:
Japan Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Japan Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
Japan Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
Top Five Competitors in Japan Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market 2019 (%)
The global Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) market was valued at 10410 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 13160 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. While the Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) market size in Japan was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

 

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) production and consumption in Japan
Total Market by Segment:
Japan Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
Japan Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Solid Type
Liquid Type

 

Japan Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
Japan Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Nylon 6 Fiber
Nylon 6 Resin
Others

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market Competitors Revenues in Japan, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market Competitors Revenues Share in Japan, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Japan Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)
Total Japan Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Fibrant
BASF
Sinopec
UBE
CPDC
AdvanSix
Capro
Lanxess
Hengyi
DOMO Chemicals
Shandong Haili Chemical
Hongye Group
Sumitomo Chemical
KuibyshevAzot
Fujian Tianchen
Luxi Chemical
Grodno Khimvolokno
Grupa Azoty
GSFC

 

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Japan Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Japan Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Overall Market Size
2.1 Japan Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Japan Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Japan Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Players in Japan (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top Japan Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Japan Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 Japan Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 Japan Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Companies in Japan, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 Japan Manufacturers Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Players in Japan
3.8.1 List of Japan Tier 1 Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Companies
3.8.2 List of Japan Tier 2 and Tier 3 Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Companies

4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Japan Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 Solid Type
4.1.3 Liquid Type
4.2 By Type – Japan Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – Japan Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – Japan Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Revenue, 2021-2026
4.2.3 By Type – Japan Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
4.3 By Type – Japan Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Sales & Forecasts
4.3.1 By Type – Japan Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Sales, 2015-2020
4.3.2 By Type – Japan Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Sales, 2021-2026
4.3.3 By Type – Japan Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
4.4 By Type – Japan Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
5 Sights by Application
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 By Application – Japan Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market Size, 2020 & 2026
5.1.2 Nylon 6 Fiber
5.1.3 Nylon 6 Resin
5.1.4 Others
5.2 By Application – Japan Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Revenue & Forecasts
5.2.1 By Application – Japan Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Revenue, 2015-2020
5.2.2 By Application – Japan Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Revenue, 2021-2026
5.2.3 By Application – Japan Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
5.3 By Application – Japan Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Sales & Forecasts
5.3.1 By Application – Japan Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Sales, 2015-2020
5.3.2 By Application – Japan Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Sales, 2021-2026
5.3.3 By Application – Japan Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
5.4 By Application – Japan Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

 

 

