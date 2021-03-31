All news

Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market in Southeast Asia

marketresearchfutureComments Off on Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market in Southeast Asia

Caprolactam, a white solid or a colourless liquid, is a lactam or a cyclic amide of caproic acid. Caprolactam is the precursor to Nylon 6, a widely used synthetic polymer.

 

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-employee-advocacy-software-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-from-2020-2029-2021-03-02

This report contains market size and forecasts of Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) in Southeast Asia, including the following market information:
Southeast Asia Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Southeast Asia Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
Southeast Asia Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
Top Five Competitors in Southeast Asia Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market 2019 (%)
The global Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) market was valued at 10410 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 13160 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. While the Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) market size in Southeast Asia was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

 

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-cloud-gdpr-compliance-software-industry-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2024-2021-03-08

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) production and consumption in Southeast Asia
Total Market by Segment:
Southeast Asia Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
Southeast Asia Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Solid Type
Liquid Type

 

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-phototherapy-treatment-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2026-2021-03-12

Southeast Asia Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
Southeast Asia Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Nylon 6 Fiber
Nylon 6 Resin
Others

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market Competitors Revenues in Southeast Asia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market Competitors Revenues Share in Southeast Asia, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Southeast Asia Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)
Total Southeast Asia Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Fibrant
BASF
Sinopec
UBE
CPDC
AdvanSix
Capro
Lanxess
Hengyi
DOMO Chemicals
Shandong Haili Chemical
Hongye Group
Sumitomo Chemical
KuibyshevAzot
Fujian Tianchen
Luxi Chemical
Grodno Khimvolokno
Grupa Azoty
GSFC

 

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Southeast Asia Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Southeast Asia Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Overall Market Size
2.1 Southeast Asia Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Southeast Asia Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Southeast Asia Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Players in Southeast Asia (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top Southeast Asia Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Southeast Asia Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 Southeast Asia Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 Southeast Asia Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Companies in Southeast Asia, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 Southeast Asia Manufacturers Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Players in Southeast Asia
3.8.1 List of Southeast Asia Tier 1 Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Companies
3.8.2 List of Southeast Asia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Companies

4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Southeast Asia Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 Solid Type
4.1.3 Liquid Type
4.2 By Type – Southeast Asia Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – Southeast Asia Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – Southeast Asia Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Revenue, 2021-2026
4.2.3 By Type – Southeast Asia Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
4.3 By Type – Southeast Asia Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Sales & Forecasts
4.3.1 By Type – Southeast Asia Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Sales, 2015-2020
4.3.2 By Type – Southeast Asia Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Sales, 2021-2026
4.3.3 By Type – Southeast Asia Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
4.4 By Type – Southeast Asia Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
5 Sights by Application
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 By Application – Southeast Asia Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market Size, 2020 & 2026
5.1.2 Nylon 6 Fiber
5.1.3 Nylon 6 Resin
5.1.4 Others
5.2 By Application – Southeast Asia Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Revenue & Forecasts
5.2.1 By Application – Southeast Asia Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Revenue, 2015-2020
5.2.2 By Application – Southeast Asia Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Revenue, 2021-2026
5.2.3 By Application – Southeast Asia Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
5.3 By Application – Southeast Asia Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Sales & Forecasts
5.3.1 By Application – Southeast Asia Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Sales, 2015-2020
5.3.2 By Application – Southeast Asia Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Sales, 2021-2026
5.3.3 By Application – Southeast Asia Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
5.4 By Application – Southeast Asia Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

 

 

….. continued

 

 

CONTACT DETAILS

[email protected]
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105

https://expresskeeper.com/
marketresearchfuture

Related Articles
All news News

Automotive Windshield Pumps Market Size, Top Key Players, Applications, Business Statistics, Trends and Forecast 2021-2027

Mark Willams

Fort Collins, Colorado: The Reports Globe added a new major research report covering the Automotive Windshield Pumps Market. The study aims to provide global investors with a groundbreaking decision-making tool that covers the key fundamentals of the Automotive Windshield Pumps market. The research report will give the total global market revenue with historical analysis, metrics […]
All news

Spirit Levels Market Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand And Trends Forecast To 2027 | EPRECT, STANLEY, Stabila

QY Research

” The report titled Global Spirit Levels Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Spirit Levels market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, […]
All news

Airborne Telemetry Market : Competitive Insight and Key Drivers 2020 – 2030

atul

The Global Airborne Telemetry market is expected to show an upward curve of revenues during the assessment period of 2020 to 2030, highlighted by the latest research report by ResearchMoz. The purpose of this report is to give reliable data as well as statistics on all critical factors, which highlight positive as well as a […]