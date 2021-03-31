Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Market in Indonesia – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Carbon fiber reinforced plastic, or carbon fiber reinforced polymer (CFRP) are high-strength and lightweight composite materials that contain a matrix, which is generally a polymer resin, and carbon fiber, a reinforcement material.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) in Indonesia, including the following market information:

Indonesia Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Indonesia Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Indonesia Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Top Five Competitors in Indonesia Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Market 2019 (%)

The global Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) market was valued at 14880 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 22220 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) production and consumption in Indonesia

Total Market by Segment:

Indonesia Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Indonesia Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Thermosetting CFRP

Thermoplastic CFRP

By type，themosetting CFRP is the most commonly used type, with about 67.14% market share in 2019.

Indonesia Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Indonesia Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Aerospace & Defense

Sports Goods

Automotive

Pressure Vessels

Construction & Civil Engineering

Marine

Electronic & Electric Parts

Others

Demand from the aerospace & defense industry accounts for the largest market share, being 31.12% in 2019.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Market Competitors Revenues in Indonesia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Market Competitors Revenues Share in Indonesia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Indonesia Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

Total Indonesia Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Toray

Mitsubishi Materials

Teijin

SGL Group

Solvay

Hexc

DowAksa

SABIC

Ensinger

Table of Content:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Indonesia Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Indonesia Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Overall Market Size

2.1 Indonesia Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Indonesia Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Indonesia Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Players in Indonesia (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Indonesia Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Indonesia Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Indonesia Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Indonesia Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Companies in Indonesia, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Indonesia Manufacturers Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Players in Indonesia

3.8.1 List of Indonesia Tier 1 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Companies

3.8.2 List of Indonesia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Indonesia Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Thermosetting CFRP

4.1.3 Thermoplastic CFRP

4.2 By Type – Indonesia Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Indonesia Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Indonesia Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Indonesia Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Indonesia Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Indonesia Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Indonesia Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Indonesia Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Indonesia Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Indonesia Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Aerospace & Defense

5.1.3 Sports Goods

5.1.4 Automotive

5.1.5 Pressure Vessels

……Continuned

