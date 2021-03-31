Cellulose Ether Market in China – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Cellulose ethers are water-soluble polymers produced by the chemical modification of cellulose. The cellulose ethers covered in this report include carboxymethyl cellulose (CMC), methylcellulose (MC) and derivatives such as hydroxypropyl methyl cellulose (HPMC), hydroxyethyl cellulose (HEC) and derivatives, hydroxylpropyl cellulose (HPC), and ethyl cellulose (EC).

ALSO READ-http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-vehicle-retarder-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2026-2021-03-09-12175502

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cellulose Ether in China, including the following market information:

China Cellulose Ether Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

China Cellulose Ether Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kilo MT)

China Cellulose Ether Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kilo MT)

Top Five Competitors in China Cellulose Ether Market 2019 (%)

ALSO READ-http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-high-pressure-ct-contrast-injector-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2021-03-11

The global Cellulose Ether market was valued at 4634 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 5191.4 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Cellulose Ether manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

ALSO READ-http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-automotive-catalytic-converters-market-statistics-cagr-outlook-and-covid-19-impact-2020-2025-2021-03-13-211755356

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Cellulose Ether production and consumption in China

Total Market by Segment:

China Cellulose Ether Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kilo MT)

China Cellulose Ether Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

CMC

MC/HPMC

Others

CMC is the most used type in 2019, with about 48.27% market share.

China Cellulose Ether Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kilo MT)

China Cellulose Ether Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Foods & Beverages

Industrial

Construction

Detergent Industry

Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Construction is the most important market, with market shares of 29.57% in 2019.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Cellulose Ether Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Cellulose Ether Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)

Total China Cellulose Ether Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Kilo MT)

Total China Cellulose Ether Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Ashland

Dow

Shin-Etsu

CP Kelco

Akzo Nobel

Chongqing Lihong

Shanghai Ever Bright

Wealthy

Shandong Head

Quimica Amtex

Tianpu Chemicals

ShenGuang

Ruitai

Ugur Seluloz Kimya AS

Yingte

Weifang Lude Chemical

Table of Content:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cellulose Ether Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 China Cellulose Ether Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: China Cellulose Ether Overall Market Size

2.1 China Cellulose Ether Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 China Cellulose Ether Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 China Cellulose Ether Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Cellulose Ether Players in China (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top China Cellulose Ether Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 China Cellulose Ether Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 China Cellulose Ether Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 China Cellulose Ether Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cellulose Ether Companies in China, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 China Manufacturers Cellulose Ether Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cellulose Ether Players in China

3.8.1 List of China Tier 1 Cellulose Ether Companies

3.8.2 List of China Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cellulose Ether Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – China Cellulose Ether Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 CMC

4.1.3 MC/HPMC

4.1.4 Others

4.2 By Type – China Cellulose Ether Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – China Cellulose Ether Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – China Cellulose Ether Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – China Cellulose Ether Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – China Cellulose Ether Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – China Cellulose Ether Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – China Cellulose Ether Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – China Cellulose Ether Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – China Cellulose Ether Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – China Cellulose Ether Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Foods & Beverages

5.1.3 Industrial

5.1.4 Construction

5.1.5 Detergent Industry

……Continuned

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105