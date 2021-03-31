Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Market in France – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Chlorotrifluoroethylene is a colorless gas at room temperature and pressure. It is fairly toxic with an LC50 (rat) at 4-hour exposure and a concentration of 4000 ppm. It has a critical temperature and pressure of 105.8 ℃ and 4.03 MPa. Oxygen and liquid CTFE react and form peroxides at fairly low temperatures. A number of oxygenated products, such as chlorodifluoroacetylfluoride, are generated by oxidation of CTFE. The same reaction can occur photochemically in the vapor phase. Chlorotrifluoroethylene oxide is a by-product of this reaction. The peroxides act as initiators for the polymerization of CTFE, which can occur violently.

ALSO READ-http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-polymeric-absorbents-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-03-19

This report contains market size and forecasts of Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) in France, including the following market information:

France Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

France Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

France Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Top Five Competitors in France Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Market 2019 (%)

The global Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) market was valued at 190.9 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 207.4 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.1% during the forecast period.

ALSO READ-http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-broadcast-automation-software-market-research-report-2024-2021-03-16

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

ALSO READ-http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-cycle-computer-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2026-2021-03-13

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) production and consumption in France

Total Market by Segment:

France Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

France Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Purity 99.9%

Purity 99.5%

France Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

France Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Resin

Refrigerant

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Market Competitors Revenues in France, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Market Competitors Revenues Share in France, by Players 2019 (%)

Total France Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

Total France Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Honeywell

Daikin

Jiangsu Bluestar

Table of Content:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 France Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: France Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Overall Market Size

2.1 France Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 France Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 France Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Players in France (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top France Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 France Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 France Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 France Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Companies in France, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 France Manufacturers Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Players in France

3.8.1 List of France Tier 1 Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Companies

3.8.2 List of France Tier 2 and Tier 3 Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – France Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Purity 99.9%

4.1.3 Purity 99.5%

4.2 By Type – France Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – France Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – France Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – France Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – France Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – France Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – France Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – France Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – France Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – France Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Resin

5.1.3 Refrigerant

5.1.4 Others

……Continuned

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105