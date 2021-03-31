Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Market in India – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Chlorotrifluoroethylene is a colorless gas at room temperature and pressure. It is fairly toxic with an LC50 (rat) at 4-hour exposure and a concentration of 4000 ppm. It has a critical temperature and pressure of 105.8 ℃ and 4.03 MPa. Oxygen and liquid CTFE react and form peroxides at fairly low temperatures. A number of oxygenated products, such as chlorodifluoroacetylfluoride, are generated by oxidation of CTFE. The same reaction can occur photochemically in the vapor phase. Chlorotrifluoroethylene oxide is a by-product of this reaction. The peroxides act as initiators for the polymerization of CTFE, which can occur violently.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) in India, including the following market information:

India Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

India Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

India Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Top Five Competitors in India Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Market 2019 (%)

The global Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) market was valued at 190.9 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 207.4 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.1% during the forecast period.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) production and consumption in India

Total Market by Segment:

India Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

India Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Purity 99.9%

Purity 99.5%

India Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

India Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Resin

Refrigerant

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Market Competitors Revenues in India, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Market Competitors Revenues Share in India, by Players 2019 (%)

Total India Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

Total India Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Honeywell

Daikin

Jiangsu Bluestar

