Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Market in Thailand – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Chlorotrifluoroethylene is a colorless gas at room temperature and pressure. It is fairly toxic with an LC50 (rat) at 4-hour exposure and a concentration of 4000 ppm. It has a critical temperature and pressure of 105.8 ℃ and 4.03 MPa. Oxygen and liquid CTFE react and form peroxides at fairly low temperatures. A number of oxygenated products, such as chlorodifluoroacetylfluoride, are generated by oxidation of CTFE. The same reaction can occur photochemically in the vapor phase. Chlorotrifluoroethylene oxide is a by-product of this reaction. The peroxides act as initiators for the polymerization of CTFE, which can occur violently.

ALSO READ-http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-wear-resistant-coatings-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-03-19

This report contains market size and forecasts of Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) in Thailand, including the following market information:

Thailand Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Thailand Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Thailand Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Top Five Competitors in Thailand Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Market 2019 (%)

The global Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) market was valued at 190.9 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 207.4 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.1% during the forecast period.

ALSO READ-http://www.marketwatch.com/story/stone-water-repellent-treatments-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-2021-03-16

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

ALSO READ-http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-disposable-medical-nonwoven-market-statistics-cagr-outlook-and-covid-19-impact-2021—2023-2021-03-13

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) production and consumption in Thailand

Total Market by Segment:

Thailand Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Thailand Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Purity 99.9%

Purity 99.5%

Thailand Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Thailand Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Resin

Refrigerant

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Market Competitors Revenues in Thailand, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Market Competitors Revenues Share in Thailand, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Thailand Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

Total Thailand Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Honeywell

Daikin

Jiangsu Bluestar

Table of Content:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Thailand Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Thailand Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Overall Market Size

2.1 Thailand Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Thailand Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Thailand Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Players in Thailand (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Thailand Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Thailand Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Thailand Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Thailand Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Companies in Thailand, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Thailand Manufacturers Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Players in Thailand

3.8.1 List of Thailand Tier 1 Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Companies

3.8.2 List of Thailand Tier 2 and Tier 3 Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Thailand Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Purity 99.9%

4.1.3 Purity 99.5%

4.2 By Type – Thailand Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Thailand Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Thailand Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Thailand Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Thailand Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Thailand Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Thailand Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Thailand Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Thailand Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Thailand Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Resin

5.1.3 Refrigerant

5.1.4 Others

5.2 By Application – Thailand Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Thailand Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Revenue, 2015-2020

……Continuned

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105