Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Market in Vietnam – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Chlorotrifluoroethylene is a colorless gas at room temperature and pressure. It is fairly toxic with an LC50 (rat) at 4-hour exposure and a concentration of 4000 ppm. It has a critical temperature and pressure of 105.8 ℃ and 4.03 MPa. Oxygen and liquid CTFE react and form peroxides at fairly low temperatures. A number of oxygenated products, such as chlorodifluoroacetylfluoride, are generated by oxidation of CTFE. The same reaction can occur photochemically in the vapor phase. Chlorotrifluoroethylene oxide is a by-product of this reaction. The peroxides act as initiators for the polymerization of CTFE, which can occur violently.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) in Vietnam, including the following market information:
Vietnam Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Vietnam Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)
Vietnam Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)
Top Five Competitors in Vietnam Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Market 2019 (%)
The global Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) market was valued at 190.9 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 207.4 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 2.1% during the forecast period.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) production and consumption in Vietnam
Total Market by Segment:
Vietnam Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)
Vietnam Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Purity 99.9%
Purity 99.5%

Vietnam Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)
Vietnam Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Resin
Refrigerant
Others

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Market Competitors Revenues in Vietnam, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Market Competitors Revenues Share in Vietnam, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Vietnam Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)
Total Vietnam Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Honeywell
Daikin
Jiangsu Bluestar

Table of Content:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Vietnam Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Vietnam Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Overall Market Size
2.1 Vietnam Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Vietnam Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Vietnam Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Players in Vietnam (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top Vietnam Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Vietnam Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 Vietnam Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 Vietnam Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Companies in Vietnam, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 Vietnam Manufacturers Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Players in Vietnam
3.8.1 List of Vietnam Tier 1 Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Companies
3.8.2 List of Vietnam Tier 2 and Tier 3 Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Companies

4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Vietnam Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 Purity 99.9%
4.1.3 Purity 99.5%
4.2 By Type – Vietnam Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – Vietnam Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – Vietnam Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Revenue, 2021-2026
4.2.3 By Type – Vietnam Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
4.3 By Type – Vietnam Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Sales & Forecasts
4.3.1 By Type – Vietnam Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Sales, 2015-2020
4.3.2 By Type – Vietnam Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Sales, 2021-2026
4.3.3 By Type – Vietnam Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
4.4 By Type – Vietnam Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
5 Sights by Application
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 By Application – Vietnam Chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE) Market Size, 2020 & 2026
5.1.2 Resin
5.1.3 Refrigerant
5.1.4 Others

……Continuned

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://expresskeeper.com/
