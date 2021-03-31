Clad Pipes Market in China – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

A clad pipe has a metallurgical bond between pipe and cladding material. The cladding is done by an explosive bonding process or by welding of clad material on a pipe. High strength carbon steel materials are cladded with high corrosion resistant metal to achieve cost benefits.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Clad Pipes in China, including the following market information:

China Clad Pipes Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

China Clad Pipes Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

China Clad Pipes Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in China Clad Pipes Market 2019 (%)

The global Clad Pipes market was valued at 3666.8 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 4123.2 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Clad Pipes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Clad Pipes production and consumption in China

Total Market by Segment:

China Clad Pipes Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

China Clad Pipes Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

by Process

Roll Bonding Process

Mechanically

Explosive Bonding Process

Weld Overlay Process

by Material

Stainless Steels

Nickel-based alloys

Titanium

Others

bt Diameter

Mechanically is the largest one accounted for 37% market share in 2019.

China Clad Pipes Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

China Clad Pipes Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Oil & Gas

Chemical Industry

Water Treatment

Others

In 2019, 58.7% of clad pipes is used for oil & gas, the following is water treatment accounted for 23% market share.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Clad Pipes Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Clad Pipes Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)

Total China Clad Pipes Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total China Clad Pipes Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Butting Group

The Japan Steel Works (JSW)

NobelClad

Proclad

Inox Tech

Gieminox

Eisenbau Kramer (EBK)

Cladtek Holdings

EEW Group

Canadoil Group

Xinxing Ductile

Jiangsu New Sunshine

Zhejiang Jiuli Group

Xian Sunward Aeromat

Jiangsu Shunlong

Table of Content:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Clad Pipes Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 China Clad Pipes Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: China Clad Pipes Overall Market Size

2.1 China Clad Pipes Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 China Clad Pipes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 China Clad Pipes Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Clad Pipes Players in China (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top China Clad Pipes Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 China Clad Pipes Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 China Clad Pipes Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 China Clad Pipes Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Clad Pipes Companies in China, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 China Manufacturers Clad Pipes Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Clad Pipes Players in China

3.8.1 List of China Tier 1 Clad Pipes Companies

3.8.2 List of China Tier 2 and Tier 3 Clad Pipes Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – China Clad Pipes Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Roll Bonding Process

4.1.3 Mechanically

4.1.4 Explosive Bonding Process

4.1.5 Weld Overlay Process

4.2 By Type – China Clad Pipes Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – China Clad Pipes Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – China Clad Pipes Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – China Clad Pipes Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – China Clad Pipes Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – China Clad Pipes Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – China Clad Pipes Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – China Clad Pipes Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – China Clad Pipes Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – China Clad Pipes Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Oil & Gas

……Continuned

