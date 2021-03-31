All news

Clad Pipes Market in Malaysia – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

A clad pipe has a metallurgical bond between pipe and cladding material. The cladding is done by an explosive bonding process or by welding of clad material on a pipe. High strength carbon steel materials are cladded with high corrosion resistant metal to achieve cost benefits.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Clad Pipes in Malaysia, including the following market information:
Malaysia Clad Pipes Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Malaysia Clad Pipes Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
Malaysia Clad Pipes Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)
Top Five Competitors in Malaysia Clad Pipes Market 2019 (%)

The global Clad Pipes market was valued at 3666.8 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 4123.2 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Clad Pipes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Clad Pipes production and consumption in Malaysia
Total Market by Segment:
Malaysia Clad Pipes Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
Malaysia Clad Pipes Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
by Process
Roll Bonding Process
Mechanically
Explosive Bonding Process
Weld Overlay Process
by Material
Stainless Steels
Nickel-based alloys
Titanium
Others
bt Diameter
Mechanically is the largest one accounted for 37% market share in 2019.

Malaysia Clad Pipes Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)
Malaysia Clad Pipes Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Oil & Gas
Chemical Industry
Water Treatment
Others
In 2019, 58.7% of clad pipes is used for oil & gas, the following is water treatment accounted for 23% market share.

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Clad Pipes Market Competitors Revenues in Malaysia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Clad Pipes Market Competitors Revenues Share in Malaysia, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Malaysia Clad Pipes Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)
Total Malaysia Clad Pipes Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Butting Group
The Japan Steel Works (JSW)
NobelClad
Proclad
Inox Tech
Gieminox
Eisenbau Kramer (EBK)
Cladtek Holdings
EEW Group
Canadoil Group
Xinxing Ductile
Jiangsu New Sunshine
Zhejiang Jiuli Group
Xian Sunward Aeromat
Jiangsu Shunlong

Table of Content:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Clad Pipes Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Malaysia Clad Pipes Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Malaysia Clad Pipes Overall Market Size
2.1 Malaysia Clad Pipes Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Malaysia Clad Pipes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Malaysia Clad Pipes Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Clad Pipes Players in Malaysia (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top Malaysia Clad Pipes Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Malaysia Clad Pipes Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 Malaysia Clad Pipes Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 Malaysia Clad Pipes Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Clad Pipes Companies in Malaysia, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 Malaysia Manufacturers Clad Pipes Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Clad Pipes Players in Malaysia
3.8.1 List of Malaysia Tier 1 Clad Pipes Companies
3.8.2 List of Malaysia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Clad Pipes Companies

4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Malaysia Clad Pipes Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 Roll Bonding Process
4.1.3 Mechanically
4.1.4 Explosive Bonding Process
4.1.5 Weld Overlay Process
4.2 By Type – Malaysia Clad Pipes Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – Malaysia Clad Pipes Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – Malaysia Clad Pipes Revenue, 2021-2026
4.2.3 By Type – Malaysia Clad Pipes Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
4.3 By Type – Malaysia Clad Pipes Sales & Forecasts
4.3.1 By Type – Malaysia Clad Pipes Sales, 2015-2020
4.3.2 By Type – Malaysia Clad Pipes Sales, 2021-2026
4.3.3 By Type – Malaysia Clad Pipes Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
4.4 By Type – Malaysia Clad Pipes Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
5 Sights by Application
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 By Application – Malaysia Clad Pipes Market Size, 2020 & 2026
5.1.2 Oil & Gas
5.1.3 Chemical Industry

……Continuned

