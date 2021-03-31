All news

Colistin Sulphate Market in Brazil – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Colistin, also known as polymyxin E, is an antibiotic produced by certain strains of the bacteria Paenibacillus polymyxa. Colistin is a mixture of the cyclic polypeptides colistin A and B and belongs to the class of polypeptide antibiotics known as polymyxins. Colistin is effective against most Gram-negative bacilli.

Colistin is composed of Polymyxins E1 and E2 (or Colistins A, B, and C). Colistin is the least toxic member of the group. Colistin is used as a sulfate or as sulfomethylated form. It can significantly stimulate growth of young animals and therefore enhance feed conversion and increase culture benefits.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Colistin Sulphate in Brazil, including the following market information:
Brazil Colistin Sulphate Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Brazil Colistin Sulphate Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)
Brazil Colistin Sulphate Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)
Top Five Competitors in Brazil Colistin Sulphate Market 2019 (%)

The global Colistin Sulphate market was valued at 68 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 69 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 0.3% during the forecast period.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Colistin Sulphate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Colistin Sulphate production and consumption in Brazil
Total Market by Segment:
Brazil Colistin Sulphate Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)
Brazil Colistin Sulphate Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Colistin Sulphate API
Colistin Sulphate Premix
Others

Brazil Colistin Sulphate Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)
Brazil Colistin Sulphate Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Pig
Chicken
Other

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Colistin Sulphate Market Competitors Revenues in Brazil, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Colistin Sulphate Market Competitors Revenues Share in Brazil, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Brazil Colistin Sulphate Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)
Total Brazil Colistin Sulphate Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Shengxue Dacheng
Apeloa
Livzon Group
LKPC
Xellia
Shenghua Biok
Qianjiang Biochemical

Table of Content:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Colistin Sulphate Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Brazil Colistin Sulphate Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Brazil Colistin Sulphate Overall Market Size
2.1 Brazil Colistin Sulphate Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Brazil Colistin Sulphate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Brazil Colistin Sulphate Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Colistin Sulphate Players in Brazil (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top Brazil Colistin Sulphate Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Brazil Colistin Sulphate Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 Brazil Colistin Sulphate Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 Brazil Colistin Sulphate Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Colistin Sulphate Companies in Brazil, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 Brazil Manufacturers Colistin Sulphate Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Colistin Sulphate Players in Brazil
3.8.1 List of Brazil Tier 1 Colistin Sulphate Companies
3.8.2 List of Brazil Tier 2 and Tier 3 Colistin Sulphate Companies

4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Brazil Colistin Sulphate Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 Colistin Sulphate API
4.1.3 Colistin Sulphate Premix
4.1.4 Others
4.2 By Type – Brazil Colistin Sulphate Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – Brazil Colistin Sulphate Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – Brazil Colistin Sulphate Revenue, 2021-2026
4.2.3 By Type – Brazil Colistin Sulphate Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
4.3 By Type – Brazil Colistin Sulphate Sales & Forecasts
4.3.1 By Type – Brazil Colistin Sulphate Sales, 2015-2020
4.3.2 By Type – Brazil Colistin Sulphate Sales, 2021-2026
4.3.3 By Type – Brazil Colistin Sulphate Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
4.4 By Type – Brazil Colistin Sulphate Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
5 Sights by Application
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 By Application – Brazil Colistin Sulphate Market Size, 2020 & 2026
5.1.2 Pig
5.1.3 Chicken

……Continuned

