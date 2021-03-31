Colistin Sulphate Market in Germany – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Colistin, also known as polymyxin E, is an antibiotic produced by certain strains of the bacteria Paenibacillus polymyxa. Colistin is a mixture of the cyclic polypeptides colistin A and B and belongs to the class of polypeptide antibiotics known as polymyxins. Colistin is effective against most Gram-negative bacilli.

Colistin is composed of Polymyxins E1 and E2 (or Colistins A, B, and C). Colistin is the least toxic member of the group. Colistin is used as a sulfate or as sulfomethylated form. It can significantly stimulate growth of young animals and therefore enhance feed conversion and increase culture benefits.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Colistin Sulphate in Germany, including the following market information:

Germany Colistin Sulphate Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Germany Colistin Sulphate Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Germany Colistin Sulphate Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Top Five Competitors in Germany Colistin Sulphate Market 2019 (%)

The global Colistin Sulphate market was valued at 68 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 69 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 0.3% during the forecast period.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Colistin Sulphate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Colistin Sulphate production and consumption in Germany

Total Market by Segment:

Germany Colistin Sulphate Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Germany Colistin Sulphate Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Colistin Sulphate API

Colistin Sulphate Premix

Others

Germany Colistin Sulphate Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Germany Colistin Sulphate Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Pig

Chicken

Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Colistin Sulphate Market Competitors Revenues in Germany, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Colistin Sulphate Market Competitors Revenues Share in Germany, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Germany Colistin Sulphate Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

Total Germany Colistin Sulphate Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Shengxue Dacheng

Apeloa

Livzon Group

LKPC

Xellia

Shenghua Biok

Qianjiang Biochemical

Table of Content:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Colistin Sulphate Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Germany Colistin Sulphate Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Germany Colistin Sulphate Overall Market Size

2.1 Germany Colistin Sulphate Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Germany Colistin Sulphate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Germany Colistin Sulphate Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Colistin Sulphate Players in Germany (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Germany Colistin Sulphate Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Germany Colistin Sulphate Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Germany Colistin Sulphate Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Germany Colistin Sulphate Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Colistin Sulphate Companies in Germany, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Germany Manufacturers Colistin Sulphate Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Colistin Sulphate Players in Germany

3.8.1 List of Germany Tier 1 Colistin Sulphate Companies

3.8.2 List of Germany Tier 2 and Tier 3 Colistin Sulphate Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Germany Colistin Sulphate Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Colistin Sulphate API

4.1.3 Colistin Sulphate Premix

4.1.4 Others

4.2 By Type – Germany Colistin Sulphate Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Germany Colistin Sulphate Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Germany Colistin Sulphate Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Germany Colistin Sulphate Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Germany Colistin Sulphate Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Germany Colistin Sulphate Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Germany Colistin Sulphate Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Germany Colistin Sulphate Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Germany Colistin Sulphate Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Germany Colistin Sulphate Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Pig

5.1.3 Chicken

5.1.4 Other

……Continuned

