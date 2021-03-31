Colistin Sulphate Market in Italy – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Colistin, also known as polymyxin E, is an antibiotic produced by certain strains of the bacteria Paenibacillus polymyxa. Colistin is a mixture of the cyclic polypeptides colistin A and B and belongs to the class of polypeptide antibiotics known as polymyxins. Colistin is effective against most Gram-negative bacilli.

Colistin is composed of Polymyxins E1 and E2 (or Colistins A, B, and C). Colistin is the least toxic member of the group. Colistin is used as a sulfate or as sulfomethylated form. It can significantly stimulate growth of young animals and therefore enhance feed conversion and increase culture benefits.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Colistin Sulphate in Italy, including the following market information:

Italy Colistin Sulphate Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Italy Colistin Sulphate Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Italy Colistin Sulphate Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Top Five Competitors in Italy Colistin Sulphate Market 2019 (%)

The global Colistin Sulphate market was valued at 68 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 69 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 0.3% during the forecast period.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Colistin Sulphate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Colistin Sulphate production and consumption in Italy

Total Market by Segment:

Italy Colistin Sulphate Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Italy Colistin Sulphate Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Colistin Sulphate API

Colistin Sulphate Premix

Others

Italy Colistin Sulphate Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Italy Colistin Sulphate Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Pig

Chicken

Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Colistin Sulphate Market Competitors Revenues in Italy, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Colistin Sulphate Market Competitors Revenues Share in Italy, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Italy Colistin Sulphate Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

Total Italy Colistin Sulphate Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Shengxue Dacheng

Apeloa

Livzon Group

LKPC

Xellia

Shenghua Biok

Qianjiang Biochemical

Table of Content:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Colistin Sulphate Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Italy Colistin Sulphate Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Italy Colistin Sulphate Overall Market Size

2.1 Italy Colistin Sulphate Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Italy Colistin Sulphate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Italy Colistin Sulphate Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Colistin Sulphate Players in Italy (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Italy Colistin Sulphate Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Italy Colistin Sulphate Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Italy Colistin Sulphate Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Italy Colistin Sulphate Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Colistin Sulphate Companies in Italy, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Italy Manufacturers Colistin Sulphate Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Colistin Sulphate Players in Italy

3.8.1 List of Italy Tier 1 Colistin Sulphate Companies

3.8.2 List of Italy Tier 2 and Tier 3 Colistin Sulphate Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Italy Colistin Sulphate Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Colistin Sulphate API

4.1.3 Colistin Sulphate Premix

4.1.4 Others

4.2 By Type – Italy Colistin Sulphate Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Italy Colistin Sulphate Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Italy Colistin Sulphate Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Italy Colistin Sulphate Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Italy Colistin Sulphate Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Italy Colistin Sulphate Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Italy Colistin Sulphate Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Italy Colistin Sulphate Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Italy Colistin Sulphate Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Italy Colistin Sulphate Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Pig

5.1.3 Chicken

……Continuned

