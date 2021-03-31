Colposcopy Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Colposcopy manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Colposcopy production and consumption in Brazil

Total Market by Segment:

Brazil Colposcopy Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Brazil Colposcopy Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Electronic Colposcopy

Optical Colposcopy

Brazil Colposcopy Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Brazil Colposcopy Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Physical Examination

Cervical Cancer Diagnostic

Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Colposcopy Market Competitors Revenues in Brazil, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Colposcopy Market Competitors Revenues Share in Brazil, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Brazil Colposcopy Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total Brazil Colposcopy Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Leisegang

Hill-Rom

Philips

Olympus

Zeiss

Centrel

OPTOMIC

MedGyn

Ecleris

DYSIS Medical

Lutech

ATMOS

Wallach

Beijing SWSY

EDAN Instruments

Seiler

Xuzhou Zhonglian

STAR

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Colposcopy Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Brazil Colposcopy Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Brazil Colposcopy Overall Market Size

2.1 Brazil Colposcopy Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Brazil Colposcopy Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Brazil Colposcopy Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Colposcopy Players in Brazil (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Brazil Colposcopy Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Brazil Colposcopy Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Brazil Colposcopy Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Brazil Colposcopy Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Colposcopy Companies in Brazil, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Brazil Manufacturers Colposcopy Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Colposcopy Players in Brazil

3.8.1 List of Brazil Tier 1 Colposcopy Companies

3.8.2 List of Brazil Tier 2 and Tier 3 Colposcopy Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Brazil Colposcopy Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Electronic Colposcopy

4.1.3 Optical Colposcopy

4.2 By Type – Brazil Colposcopy Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Brazil Colposcopy Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Brazil Colposcopy Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Brazil Colposcopy Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Brazil Colposcopy Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Brazil Colposcopy Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Brazil Colposcopy Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Brazil Colposcopy Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Brazil Colposcopy Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Brazil Colposcopy Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Physical Examination

5.1.3 Cervical Cancer Diagnostic

5.1.4 Other

5.2 By Application – Brazil Colposcopy Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Brazil Colposcopy Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Brazil Colposcopy Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Brazil Colposcopy Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Brazil Colposcopy Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Brazil Colposcopy Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Brazil Colposcopy Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Brazil Colposcopy Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Brazil Colposcopy Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Leisegang

6.1.1 Leisegang Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Leisegang Business Overview

6.1.3 Leisegang Colposcopy Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Leisegang Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Leisegang Key News

6.2 Hill-Rom

6.2.1 Hill-Rom Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Hill-Rom Business Overview

6.2.3 Hill-Rom Colposcopy Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Hill-Rom Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Hill-Rom Key News

6.3 Philips

6.3.1 Philips Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Philips Business Overview

6.3.3 Philips Colposcopy Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Philips Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Philips Key News

6.4 Olympus

6.4.1 Olympus Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Olympus Business Overview

6.4.3 Olympus Colposcopy Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Olympus Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Olympus Key News

6.5 Zeiss

6.5.1 Zeiss Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Zeiss Business Overview

6.5.3 Zeiss Colposcopy Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Zeiss Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Zeiss Key News

6.6 Centrel

6.6.1 Centrel Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Centrel Business Overview

6.6.3 Centrel Colposcopy Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Centrel Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Centrel Key News

6.7 OPTOMIC

6.6.1 OPTOMIC Corporate Summary

6.6.2 OPTOMIC Business Overview

6.6.3 OPTOMIC Colposcopy Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 OPTOMIC Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.7.5 OPTOMIC Key News

6.8 MedGyn

6.8.1 MedGyn Corporate Summary

6.8.2 MedGyn Business Overview

6.8.3 MedGyn Colposcopy Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 MedGyn Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.8.5 MedGyn Key News

6.9 Ecleris

6.9.1 Ecleris Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Ecleris Business Overview

6.9.3 Ecleris Colposcopy Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Ecleris Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Ecleris Key News

6.10 DYSIS Medical

6.10.1 DYSIS Medical Corporate Summary

6.10.2 DYSIS Medical Business Overview

6.10.3 DYSIS Medical Colposcopy Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 DYSIS Medical Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.10.5 DYSIS Medical Key News

6.11 Lutech

6.11.1 Lutech Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Lutech Colposcopy Business Overview

6.11.3 Lutech Colposcopy Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Lutech Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Lutech Key News

6.12 ATMOS

6.12.1 ATMOS Corporate Summary

6.12.2 ATMOS Colposcopy Business Overview

6.12.3 ATMOS Colposcopy Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 ATMOS Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.12.5 ATMOS Key News

6.13 Wallach

6.13.1 Wallach Corporate Summary

6.13.2 Wallach Colposcopy Business Overview

6.13.3 Wallach Colposcopy Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 Wallach Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.13.5 Wallach Key News

6.14 Beijing SWSY

6.14.1 Beijing SWSY Corporate Summary

6.14.2 Beijing SWSY Colposcopy Business Overview

6.14.3 Beijing SWSY Colposcopy Major Product Offerings

6.14.4 Beijing SWSY Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.14.5 Beijing SWSY Key News

6.15 EDAN Instruments

6.15.1 EDAN Instruments Corporate Summary

6.15.2 EDAN Instruments Colposcopy Business Overview

6.15.3 EDAN Instruments Colposcopy Major Product Offerings

6.15.4 EDAN Instruments Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.15.5 EDAN Instruments Key News

6.16 Seiler

6.16.1 Seiler Corporate Summary

6.16.2 Seiler Colposcopy Business Overview

6.16.3 Seiler Colposcopy Major Product Offerings

6.16.4 Seiler Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.16.5 Seiler Key News

6.17 Xuzhou Zhonglian

6.17.1 Xuzhou Zhonglian Corporate Summary

6.17.2 Xuzhou Zhonglian Colposcopy Business Overview

6.17.3 Xuzhou Zhonglian Colposcopy Major Product Offerings

6.17.4 Xuzhou Zhonglian Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.17.5 Xuzhou Zhonglian Key News

6.18 STAR

6.18.1 STAR Corporate Summary

6.18.2 STAR Colposcopy Business Overview

6.18.3 STAR Colposcopy Major Product Offerings

6.18.4 STAR Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.18.5 STAR Key News

6.19 Kernel

6.19.1 Kernel Corporate Summary

6.19.2 Kernel Colposcopy Business Overview

6.19.3 Kernel Colposcopy Major Product Offerings

6.19.4 Kernel Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.19.5 Kernel Key News

7 Colposcopy Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Colposcopy Production Capacity and Value in Brazil, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 Brazil Colposcopy Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 Brazil Colposcopy Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 Brazil Colposcopy Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Colposcopy Manufacturers in Brazil

7.2.1 Brazil Key Local Colposcopy Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 Brazil Key Local Colposcopy Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 Brazil Key Local Colposcopy Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Colposcopy Production Sold in Brazil and Sold Other Than Brazil by Manufacturers

7.3 Colposcopy Export and Import in Brazil

7.3.1 Brazil Colposcopy Export Market

7.3.2 Brazil Colposcopy Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for Brazil Colposcopy Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Colposcopy Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Colposcopy Distributors and Sales Agents in Brazil

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Disclaimer

List of Tables

Table 1. Key Players of Colposcopy in Brazil

Table 2. Top Players in Brazil, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. Brazil Colposcopy Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 4. Brazil Colposcopy Revenue Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 5. Brazil Colposcopy Sales by Companies, (K Units), 2015-2020

Table 6. Brazil Colposcopy Sales Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 7. Key Manufacturers Colposcopy Price (2015-2020) (USD/Unit)

Table 8. Brazil Manufacturers Colposcopy Product Type

Table 9. List of Brazil Tier 1 Colposcopy Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 10. List of Brazil Tier 2 and Tier 3 Colposcopy Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 11. By Type – Colposcopy Revenue in Brazil (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 12. By Type – Colposcopy Revenue in Brazil (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 13. By Type – Colposcopy Sales in Brazil (K Units), 2015-2020

Table 14. By Type – Colposcopy Sales in Brazil (K Units), 2021-2026

Table 15. By Application – Colposcopy Revenue in Brazil, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 16. By Application – Colposcopy Revenue in Brazil, (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 17. By Application – Colposcopy Sales in Brazil, (K Units), 2015-2020

Table 18. By Application – Colposcopy Sales in Brazil, (K Units), 2021-2026

Table 19. Leisegang Corporate Summary

Table 20. Leisegang Colposcopy Product Offerings

Table 21. Leisegang Colposcopy Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 22. Hill-Rom Corporate Summary

Table 23. Hill-Rom Colposcopy Product Offerings

Table 24. Hill-Rom Colposcopy Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 25. Philips Corporate Summary

Table 26. Philips Colposcopy Product Offerings

Table 27. Philips Colposcopy Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 28. Olympus Corporate Summary

Table 29. Olympus Colposcopy Product Offerings

Table 30. Olympus Colposcopy Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 31. Zeiss Corporate Summary

Table 32. Zeiss Colposcopy Product Offerings

Table 33. Zeiss Colposcopy Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 34. Centrel Corporate Summary

Table 35. Centrel Colposcopy Product Offerings

Table 36. Centrel Colposcopy Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 37. OPTOMIC Corporate Summary

Table 38. OPTOMIC Colposcopy Product Offerings

Table 39. OPTOMIC Colposcopy Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 40. MedGyn Corporate Summary

Table 41. MedGyn Colposcopy Product Offerings

Table 42. MedGyn Colposcopy Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 43. Ecleris Corporate Summary

Table 44. Ecleris Colposcopy Product Offerings

Table 45. Ecleris Colposcopy Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 46. DYSIS Medical Corporate Summary

Table 47. DYSIS Medical Colposcopy Product Offerings

Table 48. DYSIS Medical Colposcopy Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 49. Lutech Corporate Summary

Table 50. Lutech Colposcopy Product Offerings

Table 51. Lutech Colposcopy Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 52. ATMOS Corporate Summary

Table 53. ATMOS Colposcopy Product Offerings

Table 54. ATMOS Colposcopy Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 55. Wallach Corporate Summary

Table 56. Wallach Colposcopy Product Offerings

Table 57. Wallach Colposcopy Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 58. Beijing SWSY Corporate Summary

Table 59. Beijing SWSY Colposcopy Product Offerings

Table 60. Beijing SWSY Colposcopy Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 61. EDAN Instruments Corporate Summary

Table 62. EDAN Instruments Colposcopy Product Offerings

Table 63. EDAN Instruments Colposcopy Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 64. Seiler Corporate Summary

Table 65. Seiler Colposcopy Product Offerings

Table 66. Seiler Colposcopy Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 67. Xuzhou Zhonglian Corporate Summary

Table 68. Xuzhou Zhonglian Colposcopy Product Offerings

Table 69. Xuzhou Zhonglian Colposcopy Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 70. STAR Corporate Summary

Table 71. STAR Colposcopy Product Offerings

Table 72. STAR Colposcopy Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 73. Kernel Corporate Summary

Table 74. Kernel Colposcopy Product Offerings

Table 75. Kernel Colposcopy Sales (K Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

..…continued.

